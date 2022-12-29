Boris Johnson advised hard-boiled egg approach to Northern Ireland peace process, document reveals





UK: According to leaked documents, Boris Johnson pleaded for a “Hard egg” strategy for the peace process in Northern Ireland in 1996 with the idea that Britain could crush the IRA. At the time, the Deputy Editor of the Daily Telegraph preferred a security approach to the political negotiations that resulted in the Good Friday Agreement two years later. – Publicity – According to a classified memo from an Irish diplomat to the Irish government, Johnson seemed to think Britain could achieve a military triumph in the final stages of the Troubles. The diplomat reported their conversation, which took place on February 13, 1996, four days after an IRA bomb decimated the London docks and broke a ceasefire, saying: “Johnson advocated for what he called a ‘hard egg’ approach.” – Publicity – The document, which included conversations with British journalists and opinion makers, was made public this week by the National Archives of Ireland as part of a collection of official Irish records. The envoy allegedly informed Johnson that the use of a “Hard egg” strategy would result in “broken heads” and that the search for a peaceful solution should be the top priority. Johnson disagreed, saying the IRA declared a truce in 1994 just as it was on the verge of defeat. – Publicity – As John Major’s administration led a contentious peace process and laid the groundwork for the Good Friday Agreement, the speech highlighted hawkish sentiment in conservative British political and media circles. Johnson told the Irish official that Major was seen as too favorable to the Irish government by Charles Moore, then editor of the Daily Telegraph. According to Times political commentator Peter Riddell, Major“actively dislike”the head of the Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP)John Hume, but gets along better with Mallon’s deputy. In another file dated September 1992, British dissatisfaction with Unionist leaders was documented. Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley was branded a “extraordinarily dated creature” by Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Patrick Mayhew during a meeting with Irish officials. Mayhew described the Ulster Unionist Party as “thick.” Prince Andrew foresaw the growth of Sinn Fin, on a different note. Three months after the Good Friday Agreement, he traveled to the United States in July 1998 and notified Orla O’Hanrahan of the Irish consulate in Boston. He said that if Sinn Fin’s popularity increased in the Republic, “a prospect he thought likely”, “the Irish would laugh the other side of their face.” The once fringe party has grown rapidly since 1998 and is expected to form the next administration. Also read: Boris Johnson wants to make a Berlusconi and return to power: Rory Stewart

