Turkey to spend $13bn on early retirement in key vote





The Turkish government wants to set aside at least $13 billion a year to provide early retirement to millions of citizens as part of a key election promise. President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ plan has already been announced as he prepares for the 2023 general election, but the scope and cost are under discussion. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The government now estimates it will cost around 250 billion lira ($13.4 billion) in the first year, a senior official told Bloomberg, speaking on condition of anonymity because the calculations are not public. The amount is expected to increase in coming years as the number of employees benefiting from the plan is expected to reach five million, the official said. The government also plans to offer a bailout to employers who would have to pay severance pay to affected workers. Turkey’s overall budget for 2023 foresees spending of 4.47 trillion liras. The Treasury and the Ministry of Finance declined to comment. Erdogan said on Wednesday that some 2.3 million employees would benefit from early retirement regardless of age if they met the necessary working conditions. These include having been registered with the social insurance system before September 1999 and having completed the required working days. As Turkey prepares for elections, Erdogans has accelerated public spending, including raising the minimum wage by more than 50% and providing cheap government-backed loans. The early retirement decision imposed the most permanent burden on the budget among decisions taken in recent years, said Hakan Kara, a former chief economist at Turkey’s central banks and a professor at Bilkent University in Ankara. This will have a negative impact on the country’s risk premium and inflation. Turkey’s annual inflation is 17 times higher than the central bank’s official target of 5%, mainly due to the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. Under Erdogan’s leadership, the bank has cut its borrowing costs by 500 basis points this year, even as inflation soared. Officials now expect inflation to end the year at around 65%. Read more: Turkey raises minimum wage for third time to fight inflation Turkey’s natural gas discovery in Black Sea now stands at 710 bcm: Erdogan Israeli envoy appointed to Turkey after years of tension

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/business/economy/2022/12/29/Turkey-to-earmark-13-billion-for-early-retirement-in-key-ballot-pledge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos