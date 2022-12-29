Politics
Turbulent year in politics as PMs come and go
Prime Ministers came and went in 2022 as Boris Johnson and Liz Truss left No 10 in a tumultuous 12 months in British politics.
Partygate, local and by-elections and a damaging vote of confidence beset Mr Johnson before he resigned amid criticism over his handling of allegations against Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.
Ms Truss triumphed over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the ensuing Conservative Party leadership race, becoming Prime Minister on September 6.
But her tenure didn’t last long, after she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sent markets crashing with their mini-budget weeks later.
Ms Truss’ exit from No 10 came after just 49 days, making her the shortest prime minister in history.
A few days later, Mr Sunak was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the third Prime Minister to take the reins in Downing Street in 2022.
