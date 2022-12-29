Turbulent year in politics as PMs come and go





Prime Ministers came and went in 2022 as Boris Johnson and Liz Truss left No 10 in a tumultuous 12 months in British politics. Partygate, local and by-elections and a damaging vote of confidence beset Mr Johnson before he resigned amid criticism over his handling of allegations against Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to Maidstone hospital in April, the couple were fined for attending Mr Johnson’s birthday party ahead of a meeting in Downing Street in June 2020, when England was under Covid restrictions (Gareth Fuller/PA) Ukrainian refugee Kira Ryndova, three, holds a Larry the cat soft toy on the steps of 10 Downing Street in May after visiting her family to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They arrived in the UK via the British visa system, after Russia invaded in February (Victoria Jones/PA) Boris Johnson at a press conference in May following the release of Sue Grays report on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Leon Neal/PA) Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates with Richard Foord, the newly elected MP in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was sparked by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons (Andrew Matthews/PA ) Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement July 7 outside 10 Downing Street officially resigning as leader of the Conservative Party after ministers and MPs made it clear his position was untenable (James Manning/PA) Ms Truss triumphed over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the ensuing Conservative Party leadership race, becoming Prime Minister on September 6. But her tenure didn’t last long, after she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sent markets crashing with their mini-budget weeks later. A mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art, commissioned by local bar owner Willie Jack, shows Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers about to battle to become Premier UK minister (Liam McBurney/PA) Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a roundup at Wembley Arena as part of their campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street on September 6 before departing for Balmoral for an audience with the Queen to formally step down as Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The Queen greets Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, where she called on the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Jane Barlow/PA) Liz Truss’s speech lectern is covered with a rubbish bag outside 10 Downing Street after a downpour before the arrival of the new Balmoral Prime Minister (Aaron Chown/PA) New Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street after accepting Queens’ invitation to form a new government (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a building site in Birmingham on day three of the Conservative Party’s annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Ms Truss’ exit from No 10 came after just 49 days, making her the shortest prime minister in history. A few days later, Mr Sunak was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the third Prime Minister to take the reins in Downing Street in 2022. Rishi Sunak arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters in Westminster after it was announced he would become the new leader of the Conservative Party following the departure of his rival Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA) The King greets Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he called on the newly elected Conservative Party leader to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA) Sir Keir Starmer and members of the Parliamentary Labor Party welcome Samantha Dixon, front left, to Parliament in December as the newly elected Labor MP for the City of Chester (James Manning/PA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/pictures-tumultuous-politics-pms-come-120026058.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos