The disastrous launch of the Trump campaign is causing his supporters to bleed





Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is off to a roaring start.

In the weeks since announcing his third presidential campaign, Trump faced a historic criminal referral from the House committee on January 6, his company was found guilty of tax evasion and his Senate nominee handpicked in Georgia lost a winnable seat. But that’s not all. Trump also called for the ‘termination’ of the Constitution in a social media post and was greeted with widespread disgust after dining at his Mar-a-Lago club with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West .

The drumbeat of bad news and bad decisions has reduced Trump’s approval rating to 31% of voters, according to a national poll from Quinnipiac University released this month, the lowest since 2015, the year when he declared his first presidential race after descending an escalator at the Trump Tower, .

And Trump has done little to reverse the crisis. He has rarely left his Mar-a-Lago home since the campaign launched on November 15 and has not held any other major campaign events or attended any rallies that might have helped him maintain momentum.

“What campaign? No gatherings. No infrastructure that I can see,” says Larry Sabato, a prominent political analyst and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

A visit to Trump’s campaign website in late December yielded no information about future events or his policy platform. Site visitors saw a pop-up asking for an email and cell phone number, which then sent them to a video of Trump encouraging supporters to “log in, donate, register, act, do volunteering, getting organized, talking to your neighbours.” Visitors were then directed to a fundraising page and a link to a shop selling campaign merchandise, including flags, t-shirts, wrapping paper featuring Trump in a Santa hat and an ornament in the shape of a red baseball cap reading “Trump”. Save America.

Trump remains the most powerful force in GOP politics, but polls show his support among Republicans is beginning to wane. The share of Republicans who view Trump favorably fell to 64% in December, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, from 75% two months earlier. More Republicans are also open to other candidates. The same poll found that 61% of Republicans favor a GOP candidate other than Trump who would continue the policies of the Trump administration. Thirty-one percent of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024, according to the poll.

Trump’s campaign so far is “disjointed, messy, unfocused and always focused on the past, and its grievances, rather than the future, which drew a lot of Republicans to him in 2015,” says Whit Ayres , a Republican pollster. . Nonetheless, Trump still has a grip on a significant slice of his party’s base. According to a poll Ayres conducted with North Star Opinion Research, about 30% to 40% of GOP voters fall into what Ayres describes as “always Trump,” people who say they will support Trump no matter what. That’s a solid base from which to run a Republican primary campaign, Ayres said.

Still, Trump’s poor performance so far has opened the door to potential challengers in a GOP primary, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who are being encouraged to run by Republican donors. with deep pockets disenchanted with Trump. DeSantis won re-election in Florida by nearly 20 percentage points, a margin much wider than Trump’s victory over Joe Biden in the state in 2020 and Hillary Clinton there in 2016. Youngkin won support from conservatives for enacting tax cuts in Virginia and working to restrict how much flexibility schools have to address transgender and fluid students.

And unlike Trump, potential candidates like DeSantis and Youngkin have the advantage of still being in office over the next year, giving them better opportunities to grab the attention of GOP voters through wins. policies and react to current events.

The bad news for Trump isn’t expected to end anytime soon. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to Trump’s campaign announcement last month by appointing special counsel Jack Smith to take over investigations into Trump’s role in trying to reverse his 2020 election defeat. , as well as Trump’s mishandling of classified documents after he left office. And Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ Georgia investigation into Trump’s efforts to pressure officials to change the vote tally continues to call witnesses from Trump’s inner circle. On Dec. 23, the House Jan. 6 Committee released a final report containing tons of pages of damning testimony and evidence showing that Trump was trying to advance a list of bogus voters to block Biden’s victory and refusing to vote. intervene as his supporters violently stormed the Capitol Building to stop certification of the results.

Some Republican leaders have become more willing to criticize Trump in public in recent weeks, perhaps emboldened by the failure of a Republican wave to materialize in the midterm elections, which showed the limits of political influence. of Trump. When Trump posted on his TruthSocial social media website that voter fraud allowed for the “termination” of Articles of the Constitution, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said such a statement would disqualify him from the Oval Office. . “Anyone who seeks the presidency and thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would be very hard pressed to be sworn in as President of the United States,” he said. McConnell told reporters on Dec. 6. McConnell continued to ring Trump last week, telling NBC News that the former president’s “political influence has waned.”

The weakening of support for Trump among Republicans may be temporary. “He’s bounced back before,” Sabato says, adding that when “the pragmatic part of the party realizes how much he’s cost them, they pull back, but those same people will go with the flow” if Trump appears to be taking a clear lead. against other Republican primary candidates.

On December 14, Trump sparked speculation that he was about to make a move that would boost his presidential bid. He posted that he would make a “major announcement”, which sparked speculation that he had planned a major move related to his efforts to win back the White House. The next day, Trump released a series of digital artworks of himself as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, selling for $99 each. Profits went to Trump, not his campaign.

A few days later, on December 20, there was another sign of possible movement on the political front. A Trump 2024 campaign fundraising appeal touted a competition for a flight and hotel to attend Trump’s first rally since his presidential announcement. But the notice did not say where or when.

