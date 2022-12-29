America needs Trump more than ever





In 2016, Donald Trump won the most significant political victory in American history. He beat Hilary Clinton – the ultimate Washington insider as a former first lady, senator and secretary of state. For Clinton fans, victory was unthinkable, but Trump’s direct speeches, his confidence, his attitude, his America First program and, most importantly, his determination to fight put him above.

His campaign team let Trump be Trump, and he’s the Trump we all love. We cheered as Trump needled his opponents in both the Republican primary and the presidential election. Nothing was more satisfying than watching him castigate the politicians who have failed the American people so miserably. Trump tore down the GOP elite, handing over power to the people.

Opponents piled into an onslaught of Never Trump, but he prevailed. Unfortunately, Trump’s campaign in 2020 bore little resemblance to 2016. It was undermined by establishment folks who competed to see who could tame Trump or exploit him more for personal and economic gain. Instead of being fierce defenders of Trump, the 2020 campaign team has been cautious about protecting its own image.

Donald Trump has received the most votes of any sitting US president despite the impact of COVID-19.

Trump’s presidency was the first to be defined by the president himself. It’s fantastic to see Trump make one last run for president in 2024. Joe Biden’s administration is an exercise in destroying America, with open border policies, soaring energy costs and bringing us closer to war.

Americans are sending the bat signal, calling for real leadership. A Monmouth University survey this summer found that 88% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track.

Trump’s “America First” platform on secure borders, energy autonomy and a military approach to achieving peace is the model for a stronger country. To win the presidency in 2024, Trump will need more than his program and his track record. Trump is the key to his success. People close to Trump appear to be working on a 2020-style image makeover to make him look more presidential and professional. Trump voters in 2016 weren’t looking for a statesman, a career politician or even a diplomat.

Especially in a world dominated by despots like Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China, and a bureaucratic swamp ruled by Beltway career politicians. We need someone to stand up to them – Trump did.

The results of the 2022 midterm elections should serve as a warning that “holding back” Trump will lead to defeat in the 2024 presidential election. It was frustrating to see Trump at midterm rallies limited to reading speeches rather than speaking from the heart, being provocative and agitating the media. As in 2016, everyone will be against Trump in 2024, and he can’t win without skillful strategists and staunchly loyal defenders who aren’t afraid of a good fight.

Republican primary success is guaranteed by the MAGA base, but Trump’s appeal to the mainstream by simply being Trump is what will win him the White House.

Rasheed Walters is an entrepreneur, political commentator and historian. He is a member of Project 21 and resides in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @rasheednwalters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2022/12/29/walters-america-needs-trump-now-more-than-ever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos