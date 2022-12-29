Donald Trump has reason to fear Mark Meadows





Lawyers and experts have speculated that the latest developments from the House committee on Jan. 6 are enough to give the Department of Justice (DOJ) what it needs to unseat those closest to former President Donald. Trump, but there may be one particular person who poses the greatest threat to Trump.

Attorney Ryan Goodman, former Special Counsel to the Defense Department General Counsel, previously predicted that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows would agree to cooperate with the DOJ investigation. , testifying that his staff urged witnesses not to recall. too much to the House panel during his depositions.

And now, new evidence released by the committee could further implicate Meadows and push him to turn against Trump to avoid his own legal fate.

According to a transcript released Tuesday, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told congressional investigators that between the 2020 election and mid-January 2021, she saw Meadows routinely burn documents. She testified that she had seen him throw documents down the fireplace “a dozen times” but did not know what they were.

Lawyer Norman Eisen told Newsweek that the latest revelations increased Meadows’ own liability, which in turn made him a greater risk to Trump.

“Meadows’ liability continues to escalate,” Eisen said. “The more trouble he has, the more likely he is to make a deal and testify against Trump.”

“Now Meadows has been a strong Trump supporter, so we can’t know if that will happen,” Eisen added. “But the usual pattern is that the worse the evidence against an individual, the more likely they are to try to cooperate. That’s certainly been my experience in over three decades of practicing criminal law.”

Eisen, who also served in the Obama administration, said that based on his experience working in the White House, Meadows’ act of burning documents – without proper disposal, which is required in the White House – could suggest that the former chief of staff was involved in something “more nefarious”.

He said the burning of documents not only raised suspicion that Meadows was hiding something from the public, but could also constitute evidence of obstruction of justice or violation of the Presidential Records Act. .

“Hutchinson’s testimony about the destruction of documents, including after two visits by Congressman Scott Perry, who is deeply involved in the attempted coup, goes as far as awareness of guilt,” Eisen said.

In his deposition, Hutchinson said the document burnings took place at least twice after meetings with Perry, who has been linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said if Hutchinson’s testimony is accurate, Meadows will have committed “a whole series of federal crimes” that will give DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and attorney general Merrick Garland leverage. on Trump’s ally.

“The Justice Department can ‘urge’ the former chief of staff to turn against Trump. The more evidence against him and the more time passes by Meadows, the more likely he is to turn against others to save,” Rahmani said.

On the other hand, attorney Andrew Lieb said Meadows could dispute Hutchinson’s testimony or deny burning original documents – as opposed to duplicate copies – which would mean he never broke any laws. federal.

But, Lieb said he believed that whatever new evidence came out, Meadows had “already flipped” due to the strong evidence of witness tampering that Hutchinson had already revealed in previously released testimony.

“Either way, the burning of documents needs to be included in the script that will lock in an Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie when the ‘Trump Trial’ becomes available to stream,” Lieb said.

