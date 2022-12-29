A Putin-Xi Jinping interview scheduled for Friday by videoconference





Russia has been seeking in recent months to strengthen its ties with Asia, in particular with China, in the face of Western sanctions taken against it after its offensive against Ukraine.

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Friday, December 30 by videoconference, the Kremlin announced, in a context of accelerated rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing since the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The exchange of views on the most acute regional problems will be very important, some (problems) are closer to us, Russia, and some are closer to ChinaRussian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press on Thursday. True strategic partnership Our leaders will address these issues in the spirit of our true strategic partnershipadded Dmitry Peskov, specifying that the interview will take place first part of the day Moscow time (Paris time + 3). According to Dmitry Peskov, the exchange will also concern bilateral relations and the sharp increase in the volume of foreign exchange between the economies of the two countries. Russia has been seeking in recent months to strengthen its ties with Asia, in particular with China, in the face of Western sanctions taken against it after its offensive against Ukraine. Moscow and Beijing present themselves as a geopolitical counterweight to the United States and its allies, and have conducted several joint military exercises in recent months, including naval maneuvers this week in the East China Sea. read alsoOil: Russia has already redirected its deliveries to India and China Russia is also trying to increase its gas deliveries to the Chinese economy, a major consumer of energy, and has accelerated this movement. Indeed, since the launch of its military attack against Ukraine, Moscow has been targeted by Western economic sanctions and has greatly reduced its hydrocarbon deliveries to Europe, turning to Asia to compensate. Last week, Vladimir Poutine officially launched the exploitation of a vast layer located in Siberia which should make it possible to increase the exports towards China. Russia is also planning the construction of the Siberian Force 2 gas pipeline from 2024 to supply Beijing via Mongolia, another sign that the Russian energy strategy has indeed taken a turn towards the East.

