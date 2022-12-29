Politics
How Rishi Sunak can reset the US-UK special relationship
British politics may be teetering crisis to crisisbut the rise of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak represents an opportunity to reset “special love relationship,” who has frayed in recent years.
Although our two governments have political differences, such as how maintain peace in North Ireland, an irritant is personal. In 2016, then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson tussled with Barack Obama by insinuating that the president had moved a bust of Churchill from the Oval Office because he was “part kenyan” with an “ancestral dislike of the British Empire”. Johnson also became known in the United States, somewhat or not, as the British equivalent of Donald Trump. As a result, British relations have deteriorated not only with Obama but also with President Biden and the Democrats in Congress.
While the special relationship has never been so smooth as the name suggests, the two nations enjoy close economic, military and diplomatic ties. This is especially true for a Britain trying to navigate post-Brexit life. The challenge is whether he continues his long slide from global superpower toMississippi on the Atlantic(with apologies to Magnolia State).
Because history can turn on singular events, the replacement of Johnson by Sunak (after the Liz Truss misadventure) offers the opportunity to turn the page on a delicate period in transatlantic relations. The parallels between Obama and Sunak are notable; not only is everyone the first non-white leader of their nations, but in a truer-than-fiction coincidence, both of their fathers hail from Kenya. Sunak no doubt understands how Johnson’s “part Kenyan” criticism of Obama has set back the special relationship, and he is uniquely positioned to make amends diplomatically.
Sunak and Biden could then better focus on projects of mutual interest, like the restart commercial agreement negotiations, which are currently dead in the water. Free trade can do not be too much popular today, but opposite populist rumour, it’s a win-win long-term, and usually sooner.
A trade deal would help Sunak boost its economy growth in a traditional way that does not involve other turmoil. It would also allow conservatives to pretend they are succeeding on “Brexit-related opportunities,” Who have been little and far betweenand point out that the British political class will “stop doing stupid things.”
Biden showed little interest in one commercial agreement, but he could change his mind due to the evolution of domestic politics. A Republican-led House will likely block its national agenda, and presidents facing roadblocks at home often look to the international scene.
The Story of the Churchill Bust
A missing sculpture with an international plot resembles the plot of a Dashiell Hammett novelbut it’s a cautionary tale of diplomatic self-sabotage (not to mention a complicated the story of of them busts that have been moved in, out and around the White House in four administrations).
In 2016, President Obama visited Britain for the Queen’s 90th birthday. The Brexit referendum was two months away and Obama wrote a column urging the UK to stay. Outgoing London Mayor Boris Johnson responded with a column criticizing Obama for joining the debate and making free complaints about the alleged removal of the bust:
“Some said it was a snub to Britain. Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan president’s age-old aversion to the British Empire – of which Churchill had been such a strong supporter. .
Conservative Minister of Parliament Nicholas Soamesa grandson of Churchill, described Johnson’s trial as “deeply offensive” and tweeted “Appalling article by @BorisJohnson in Sun totally wrong on almost everything. Inconceivable WSC wouldn’t have welcomed the opinions of presidents. Others accused Johnson of “racism dog whistle” it was “humiliating for debate“, although some have seen his words as”ill-advised but not racist.
Ben Rhodes said in 2018 that Obama was mad about the incident and that it “really annoyed him”. Unsurprisingly, Johnson and the Conservatives have been in the Democratic Party niche ever since.
Asset revenue the bust in the Oval Office, but when Biden became president, he gone. Johnson did not invoke Biden’s Irish ancestry to explain this change.
The path to follow
Johnson could have defused this controversy by apologizing to Obama, but apparently never did. Instead, he circumscribes the following: “I’m afraid there is such a rich thesaurus of things I’ve said that have been misinterpreted that it would take me too long to embark on a full world itinerary of apologies. Such ingenious remarks can win applause at the Oxford Union but only makes things worse in the real world.
Prime Minister Sunak might therefore consider the next New Year’s resolution — making an overture to Obama and Biden that expresses regret that Johnson criticized a US president because of his ancestry. While this won’t magically resolve points of disagreement, it can alleviate a personal and partisan irritant in transatlantic relations.
David L. Leal is a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

