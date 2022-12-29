PM Modi to launch redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal on December 30, see photos





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station on Friday. The inauguration ceremony will be held virtually from Howrah station, however, a bhumi pujan will be performed at the site. Indian Railways is redeveloping several stations across the country. The Prime Minister is visiting the state tomorrow. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects to the nation. He will leave Howrah (HWH) for New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express. It will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala Line of the Kolkata Metro. Apart from these, the Prime Minister will dedicate four other railway projects to the nation. Also Read: West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metros Joka-Taratala route on Dec 30, see photos Other railway projects to be inaugurated Boinchi – Shaktigarh 3rd Line (at a cost of Rs 405 crore)

Dankuni Project – Chandanpur 4th Line (at a cost of Rs 565 crore)

Nimtita – New Farakka Double Line (at a cost of Rs 254 crore)

Ambari Falakata – New Maynaguri – Gumanihat duplication project Redevelopment of the new Jalpaiguri station Northeast Frontier Railway’s new Jalpaiguri Railway Station (NJP) will be revamped with world-class facilities. It will be the country’s first international rail terminal. It also includes a world heritage DHR terminal. The redevelopment of the station will cover 45 years of traffic. Also Read: Railway Minister AshwiniVaishnaw Lays Foundation Stone for Bhubaneswar Railway Station, CM Patnaik to Inaugurate New Projects The redeveloped station premises will facilitate all manner of passenger amenities in one place, as well as space for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities. It will house 12 escalators and 10 elevators. The station will be made Divyang friendly. To facilitate movement, there will be signage or signage. The revamped station will have adequate parking facilities with podium parking in front of the building. There will be a separate separation at the entry and exit of passengers. To ensure adequate security, CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations within the premises. Southern Railway awarded the EPC contract on July 27, 2022 at a cost of Rs 287.77 crores. The sanctioned cost for this project is Rs 337.42 crores. The redevelopment of this project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

