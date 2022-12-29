Setbacks overwhelmed Donald Trump in 2022. Can he recover? | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC Throughout his political career, Donald Trump has seemed almost immune to scandal. From his early days as a candidate for President of the United States, he survived career-ending blunders, ranging from lewd remarks to allegations of racism, eventually winning the Republican nomination and later the White House.

His leadership over the Republican Party has since survived two impeachments and a failed run for a second term. Even when his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, prominent Republicans continued to offer him their support.

But this year, Trump, who is running for president again, has faced a series of challenges that many experts say are difficult to overcome.

I think his career is doomed, Ronald Stockton, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, said of the former president. He has a lot of problems that come with him wherever he goes and people don’t like stress. I think people will turn against him.

Investigations and setbacks

Trump has faced multiple investigations and legal proceedings throughout 2022, including a congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee ultimately recommended criminal charges against Trump, releasing a report in December detailing the role of former presidents in the attack.

The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him, according to the report.

A second congressional committee has won a nearly four-year legal battle to gain access to six years of Trump’s tax returns and plans to release the redacted returns on Friday.

Meanwhile, in New York, former presidents’ real estate company, the Trump Organization, was found guilty of tax evasion in a civil case earlier this month. Separately, the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s possible mishandling of secret government documents.

Trump denied wrongdoing and called the investigations a witch hunt.

Beyond his legal setbacks, Trump has also experienced setbacks in his political leadership. A disappointing Republican performance in November’s midterm elections, for example, was a blow to his early US politics.

Trump had been successful in boosting loyalists and reversing criticism within the Republican Party during the primary season. But the candidates he backed, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker in Georgia, ultimately lost key congressional races.

The failure of Trump-backed candidates has been particularly damning when compared to the success of Republicans who have distanced themselves from the former president. For example, in Georgia, where Walker lost a Senate runoff, Governor Brian Kemp comfortably won re-election despite his falling out with Trump after the 2020 vote.

As polls closed in the midterm elections, a Fox News headline captured the disillusion some Republicans felt with Trump’s leadership. Trump blasted across the media spectrum over Republicans’ midterm performance: Biggest Loser Tonight, the headline reads.

Trump launched his campaign for the 2024 presidential race on the heels of the midterm elections, but the announcement did not generate much excitement outside of his far-right base. The New York Post, a right-wing tabloid, summed up the news with this quip: A Florida man makes an announcement.

Then, on November 22, the former president suffered a self-inflicted political wound when he hosted a private dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Among the guests were white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, who had recently caused controversy by making anti-Semitic remarks.

The episode drew criticism from Jewish groups, Democrats and even some Republicans.

The rise of Ron DeSantis

Trump has always relied on the loyalty of his Republican base to get him out of trouble. In 2016, he joked that he could shoot someone on New York’s bustling Fifth Avenue without losing voters.

But six years later, many Republicans are looking to a new leader to steady the ship, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily won re-election this year. He is one of several names touted as a possible Republican challenger for the 2024 presidential race, alongside former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Trump vice president Mike Pence.

If DeSantis were to face Trump in a Republican primary, a Wall Street Journal poll this month showed him with a 14-point lead over the ex-president.

DeSantis, a staunch ally of Trump not so long ago, was first elected governor of Florida in 2018. His efforts against pandemic restrictions and his advocacy of conservative policies, including in public education, quickly transformed him into a rising star in the Republican Party.

A US Navy veteran and former congressman, DeSantis has also shown a willingness to engage in far-right politics and Trump-style provocations. In October, for example, he helped orchestrate a flight that ferried asylum seekers to the liberal enclave of Marthas Vineyard, a move Democrats denounced as a political stunt.

Trump has repeatedly criticized DeSantis for not ruling out a presidential bid in 2024, giving the governor the nickname DeSanctimonious. For his part, DeSantis dismissed attacks from former presidents, saying catching fire is part of leadership.

Trump, however, still has many committed allies on Capitol Hill and in right-wing circles. Ohio Senator-elect JD Vance, for example, defended Trump in the wake of lackluster midterm results.

Any effort to blame Trump, not the money and the turnout, is not simply wrong. It distracts from the real issues we need to address as a party for the long haul, Vance wrote in the American Conservative last month.

Trump himself has spoken of his accomplishments and lambasted polls that show him trailing DeSantis. We are a nation in serious decline, a failing nation, he wrote this week on his Truth Social platform.

One way or another, we will make America great again!

Can Trump bounce back?

Despite the gloom hanging over Trump, the twice-impeached former president has earned a reputation as a political survivor. So what makes this time different?

Stockton, the political science professor, said Trump had lost his appeal as an outsider.

He was the newest and he excited people over all those boring but competent rivals he had. And so he swept them away, Stockton said, describing the 2016 campaign.

This will not happen again. Hes more the new thing. Hes now the old thing.

But James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute (AAI), a Washington-based think tank, said he wouldn’t count Trump.

Zogby explained that the former president uses the criticism and investigations he faces to stir up bitterness within his base. The scrutiny allows Trump to portray himself as a victim, persecuted by a wide range of enemies, from Democrats to moderate Republicans.

He keeps coming back precisely because he’s tapped into a level of resentment among a broad swath of the Republican Party and it’s become almost like a cult, Zogby told Al Jazeera.

In this sense, the more attacks there are on him, the more resentment his supporters have towards the very groups that target him, the mainstream media, the government, the Democratic Party, etc.

