Overstock founder flew Proud Boys to support Trump days after 2020 election, Jan 6 committee says





Patrick Byrne, a close ally of Donald Trump and the former head of the Utah-based internet retailer, covered the cost of a private jet for the former Proud Boys chairman to meet with prominent supporters of Trump’s far right.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne prepares to take the stage during the WeCANact Liberty Conference, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 22, 2021. Byrne paid for members of the Proud Boys to take a private jet to Washington, D.C. to attend a rally in support of former President Donald Trump in the days following Trump’s election defeat in 2020.

| December 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

Utah-based Overstock founder and former CEO Patrick Byrne paid a group of Proud Boys to fly to Washington, D.C., on a private jet to attend a rally in support of Donald Trump in the days since the presidents were defeated in the 2020 election, according to the House Committees’ final report on Jan. 6.

Among those on the plane was Enrique Tarrio, then president of Proud Boys. The revelation was cited as having come from a meeting between congressional investigators and Byrne in July. The transcript of this interview is not one of those published to date by the January 6 committee.

According to the Committees report, Tarrios’ presence at the rally, which took place on November 14, 2020, allowed Tarrio to socialize with far-right rally leaders and celebrities. He met with Stop the Steal frontman Ali Alexander, InfoWars hosts Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer. In an interview with investigators, Tarrio called a photo he took with the men historic.

As the November rally continued into the night, violence erupted and protesters, counter-protesters and police were injured, The Washington Post reported. According to the committee’s report, between 200 and 300 Proud Boys participated in the rally.

Byrnes’ purchase of the flight came up during the committee meeting with Tarrio and Bianca Gracia, president of the Latinos for Trump and former Republican candidate for the Texas State Senate. Tarrio said Gracia organized the private jet that took him and several other Proud Boys to Washington. Gracia cited the Fifth Amendment in not responding to questions about Byrne.

Byrne, whose Twitter account was suspended before Elon Musks’ takeover of the social media platform, quoted a tweet highlighting the part of the report that mentions his payment for the flight, saying: But you say that it’s a bad thing.

Responding to other tweets in the thread, he wrote: Someone in DC told me there is a group of patriotic Latinos in Texas who want to come to our rally. Can you send a jet for them? I said, of course! The entire exchange lasted about 10 seconds. He went on to describe the group of Proud Boys who flew on the plane as very well-behaved Latinos.

Byrne did not respond to a Salt Lake Tribune request for comment.

The former CEO’s name appeared twice more in the committees report once it listed him as a VIP at a December rally that was guarded by the Praetorian 1st Amendment paramilitary group and because Byrne discusses a meeting he had with Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Trump’s former National Security Chairman. retired adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and others.

At the meeting, which lasted several hours, the group allegedly argued that Trump had the power to seize voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems as they pushed conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Committee members had previously called the meeting.

Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, who was present at the meeting, said in committee testimony that I was not happy to see people in the Oval Office. The Overstock person, I didn’t know who that guy was. In fact, the first thing I did, I walked in, looked at him, and said, who are you?

(@PatrickByrne on Twitter) Patrick Byrne at the White House

Cipollone told the committee that he didn’t understand why Byrne was there and that he didn’t think he was giving Trump good advice. He said he rebuffed efforts by Byrne and others, seizing voting machines was a horrible idea, and saw no evidence of massive fraud in the election.

The Chinese have a song, See cat, paint tiger. On Dec. 18 Cipollone saw a cat, and for the Jan. 6 committee he painted a tiger, Byrne told The Tribune in July.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Byrne for $1.7 billion over his repeated false and defamatory claims that his voting machines helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.

Byrne resigned as Overstock chief in 2019, citing an alleged romantic relationship he had with Russian spy Maria Butina. He claimed he was working as a confidential informant for the FBI.

