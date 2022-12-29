Politics
Today the President inaugurates housing for Bima flood victims
BIMA– President Joko Widodo will inaugurate the relocation accommodation for flood victims in Tambe village, Bolo district, Bima. The Indonesian number one and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrived in Bima on Wednesday (28/12).
Jokowi landed at Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport (SMS) using the presidential plane around 5:00 p.m. WITA. The President was accompanied by State Secretary Pratikno, PUPR Minister Mochamad Basoeki Hadimoeljono, ATR/BPN Minister Hadi Tjahjanto and other state officials.
Jokowi’s arrival was welcomed by Udayana IX Military Commander Major General Sonny Apriyanto, NTB Governor Dr. Zulkieflimansyah, NTB Regional Police Chief Inspector General Djoko Poerwanto, Regent of Bima Indah Damayanti Putri, Deputy Regent of Bima Dahlan M Noer, Mayor of Bima Muhammad Lutfi, Chief of Police of Bima town. AKBP Rohadi, Bima Police Chief AKBP Heri Sasongko, Danyon C Pioneer of Satbrimobda NTB AKBP Zulkarnain and a number of other Bima officials.
Stepping off the plane, the president was presented with a dance gold bongi monca typical of Bima. After that, the president, his wife and his entourage went straight to a hotel in the Bima City area.
The arrival of the President in Bima was to inaugurate the relocation accommodation for the victims affected by the 2019 floods. It is known that the regional government of Bima has built 185 relocation houses. Some accommodations are already occupied and others are still uninhabited.
Apart from the inauguration of the building complex, Jokowi must also review the construction of the Sila market which spent a budget of 2.5 billion rupees.
Tomorrow (today) will inaugurate the relocation housing for flood victims and inspect Pasar Bolo. After that, the president will leave for Sumbawa with an agenda to inaugurate the dam, regional secretariat chief Prokopim Prokopim Bima Suryadin said. (jlo/r8)
