Velvet sofas and opulent curtains: the Sunaks makeover of apartment No 10 revealed | Rishi Sunak





Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, undertook a makeover of apartment No. 10 at their own expense with opulent curtains and jewel-toned velvet sofas, according to a new profile of the couple in the magazine. society flavors. John Challis, the upholsterer behind the transformation, told the magazine that the redesign got rid of the very tired decor largely installed for the family of former Chancellor George Osborne. But unlike Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, the renovation was carried out at the Prime Minister’s expense. Johnson was investigated over funding for the redevelopment of his flat at 11 Downing Street while in office, which was paid for by a wealthy Tory donor, Lord Brownlow. Johnson then reimbursed the project cost of 112,000, which was carried out by designer Lulu Lytle. The Sunaks employed upholsterer John Challis from Richmond, the PM’s North Yorkshire constituency, who told Tatler what his job for No 10 was about: we made long, fully lined curtains for the five windows overlooking the garden, hand-pleated and held back with heavy, coordinating tassels in red, gold and ivory damask. Akshata Murty on the February cover of Tatler. Photography: Tatler The ornate cornice was hand gilded, as it would have been originally, and a rug was commissioned to nearly fill the room. Akshata was very involved and eager to see how things are done. She’s also not afraid to get stuck in and help either, he said. Challis also described window seats in most rooms in a complementary color. Most of the sofas were in velvet, in jewel colors, and the cushions also became a work of art. He described the previous set as very tired and said that in comparison it had a lot less glitter than the No 11 Lytle makeover. Murty’s full profile is set to appear in Tatler’s February issue from January 5.

