Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate several railway projects tomorrow

New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, which is proposed for redevelopment to become a station with world-class facilities, will see its foundation stone laid on December 30, 2022 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from this, fulfilling the long-standing request of the people of the region, the Honorable Prime Minister will also dedicate the 88.17 km long section of the Ambari Falakata New Maynaguri and New Maynaguri Gumanihat Double Line project to the nation.

New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will be set up as the country’s first international railway terminal with world-class facilities that will include a terminal for the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The station is designed to have state-of-the-art amenities like a spacious roof plaza, a concourse with all passenger amenities in one place as well as provisions for retail shops, cafeterias and recreational facilities. For traffic flow, adequate parking with podium parking in front of the building will also be provided. The station will have 12 elevators and 10 escalators and adequate facilities for divyang people. There will be complete separation between arriving and departing passengers. A high-tech integrated security system, CCTV, signage to facilitate traffic flow, adequate waiting space and amenities will also be provided for passenger safety and comfort. The station building will feature a range of green technologies such as solar power, water conservation and rain harvesting. The total built surface of the station will be approximately 37,040 m². The approximate estimated cost of the entire New Jalpaiguri Station redevelopment works will be around Rs. 337.42 crore which is expected to be completed within 30 months. The redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will further help boost various sectors of the local economy including travel, tourism, etc. in North Bengal as well as in Sikkim.

The Ambari Falakata New Maynaguri and New Maynaguri Gumanihat Double Line project covering a length of 88.17 km stretches across Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts in West Bengal, was completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1461 Crores. There are 24 main bridges, 05 road bridges and 11 stations in this section. The double line will speed up railway operations and increase train handling capacity to the Northeast region, resulting in overall economic development of the region through faster movement. It will also generate additional line capacity and improve the mobility of freight trains, resulting in a significant reduction in journey time. The dividing line that serves as a crux for all northeastern states will benefit local industries in the region and boost the agricultural industry in neighboring regions.

Additionally, a new Vande Bharat Express train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri will also be signaled by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022 from Howrah Railway Station. This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for West Bengal as well as East India. The successful course of the Vande Bharat train was also made before its departure.

The Howrah New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will operate in both directions six days a week except Wednesday. Train No. 22301 (Howrah New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express will depart Howrah at 05:55 a.m. reaching New Jalpaiguri at 13:25 the same day. In the return direction, train No. 22302 (New Jalpaiguri Howrah) Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 p.m. reaching Howrah at 10:35 p.m. on the same day.