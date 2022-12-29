Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate several railway projects tomorrow
New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, which is proposed for redevelopment to become a station with world-class facilities, will see its foundation stone laid on December 30, 2022 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apart from this, fulfilling the long-standing request of the people of the region, the Honorable Prime Minister will also dedicate the 88.17 km long section of the Ambari Falakata New Maynaguri and New Maynaguri Gumanihat Double Line project to the nation.
New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will be set up as the country’s first international railway terminal with world-class facilities that will include a terminal for the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The station is designed to have state-of-the-art amenities like a spacious roof plaza, a concourse with all passenger amenities in one place as well as provisions for retail shops, cafeterias and recreational facilities. For traffic flow, adequate parking with podium parking in front of the building will also be provided. The station will have 12 elevators and 10 escalators and adequate facilities for divyang people. There will be complete separation between arriving and departing passengers. A high-tech integrated security system, CCTV, signage to facilitate traffic flow, adequate waiting space and amenities will also be provided for passenger safety and comfort. The station building will feature a range of green technologies such as solar power, water conservation and rain harvesting. The total built surface of the station will be approximately 37,040 m². The approximate estimated cost of the entire New Jalpaiguri Station redevelopment works will be around Rs. 337.42 crore which is expected to be completed within 30 months. The redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will further help boost various sectors of the local economy including travel, tourism, etc. in North Bengal as well as in Sikkim.
The Ambari Falakata New Maynaguri and New Maynaguri Gumanihat Double Line project covering a length of 88.17 km stretches across Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts in West Bengal, was completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1461 Crores. There are 24 main bridges, 05 road bridges and 11 stations in this section. The double line will speed up railway operations and increase train handling capacity to the Northeast region, resulting in overall economic development of the region through faster movement. It will also generate additional line capacity and improve the mobility of freight trains, resulting in a significant reduction in journey time. The dividing line that serves as a crux for all northeastern states will benefit local industries in the region and boost the agricultural industry in neighboring regions.
Additionally, a new Vande Bharat Express train between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri will also be signaled by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022 from Howrah Railway Station. This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for West Bengal as well as East India. The successful course of the Vande Bharat train was also made before its departure.
The Howrah New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will operate in both directions six days a week except Wednesday. Train No. 22301 (Howrah New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express will depart Howrah at 05:55 a.m. reaching New Jalpaiguri at 13:25 the same day. In the return direction, train No. 22302 (New Jalpaiguri Howrah) Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 p.m. reaching Howrah at 10:35 p.m. on the same day.
|
Sources
2/ https://neindiabroadcast.com/2022/12/29/prime-minister-narendra-modi-will-inaugurate-multiple-railway-projects-tomorrow/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate several railway projects tomorrow
- Year Ender 2022: The Best Bollywood OTT Releases You Need To Catch Up Before 2023
- 4Science, a subsidiary of Itway, debuts tomorrow on the Vienna Stock Exchange
- In the future, it may be faster and more reliable to ask Dr.Google
- House Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena
- My Top 10 FTSE 100 Stocks for 2023
- Bencic & Huesler Give Captain Wawrinka Closeout Chance | ATP tour
- Canada among 4 countries launching efforts to hold Iran responsible for downing PS752
- Actor Siddharth says CISF officials abused him, his family at Madurai airport | Entertainment News
- 6 best innovation stories for 2022
- Rishi Sunak needs exit strategy from 1980s playbook on strikes, says TUC | TUC
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines