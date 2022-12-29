2022 in review: Turkey concludes a year of regional resets, but more boost to come

The year 2022 has been marked by drastic reversals in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy as he mends fences with the Gulf powers and Egypt, showed willingness to meet with Syrian President Bashar Al -Assad and turned his attention to economic issues ahead of crucial presidential and presidential elections. parliamentary elections in Turkey in 2023.

The elections, which will take place no later than June, will also focus on Turkey’s foreign policy, particularly with regard to relations with the West.

Given the dire state of Turkey’s economy, most analysts believe Erdogan will struggle to replicate his past electoral success. Erdogan expected the economy to boom under his rule, making Turkey a major international player and vindicating his one-man rule in the eyes of critics at home and abroad.

However, Turkey today is seriously at odds with its traditional allies and partners because of Ankara’s belligerent diplomacy, while its grossly mismanaged economy lies in shambles. Turkey’s annual inflation rate has skyrocketed to over 80% in the months of 2022, reaching a 24-year high. The Turkish lira has lost around 30% of its value against the greenback this year. The worsening financial problems are widely blamed on Erdogan’s unconventional economic outlook. Erdogan has long maintained that higher interest rates lead to high inflation, and under political pressure the Central Bank has cut the interest rate from 14% to 9% by successive cuts from August to November.

As Turkey’s opposition alliance of six opposition parties led by the Republican People’s Party continues to make progress, according to several opinion polls, Erdogan is aware that governments rise and fall depending on the state of the economy. Turkey’s economy is much more dependent on relations with the West than it has argued. The European Union is the main market for Turkish exporters and decline in European demand fueled by rising inflation across the bloc have hit Turkey’s economy hard, given the country’s gaping current account deficit and short-term external debts.

With little help from the West, however, Erdogan turned to regional powers for help. In 2022, Turkey’s president made a series of dramatic reversals by reaching out to wealthy and influential Arab countries he had previously reviled for his pro-Muslim Brotherhood views. After the Arab Spring swept through several Arab countries in 2011, Turkey’s ties with several Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, gradually deteriorated due to the overt support of Ankara to the rioting masses. Relations between Turkey and Egypt broke down after the 2013 Egyptian coup. Ankara’s pro-Muslim Brotherhood stance has also angered Gulf capitals which have labeled the movement a terrorist organization along with Cairo in 2014.

Turkey needs at least $216 billion in 2023 to honor its external debt obligations and close its current account deficit.

The deficit, according to retired ambassador Hasan Gogus, is the main consideration behind Ankara’s new foreign policy direction.

Turkey does not want to turn to the IMF,” Gogus wrote in his column for T24. “There is little chance of foreign investors arriving. No matter how much tourism revenue increases, there is a limit to that. So there are only funds and credits left to be obtained from wealthy Arab and Gulf states. .

Erdogan will seek to further deepen ties with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He will also try to strengthen ties with Israel in the hope that this will also improve his sanding in the United States, all the countries he has chosen to fight with before.

In contrast, ministers Erdogan accused the UAE of sponsoring the failed coup attempt in 2016, and he vowed to defend to the end the cause of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated in Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

All of that is forgotten now, and Erdogan has also toned down his support for the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots such as Hamas. Clearly envisioning benefits for themselves, these countries responded positively to his outreach.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have transferred billions of dollars to Turkey’s Central Bank in response to Erdogan’s demands, with promises of more to come. There is also talk of a relaunch of energy cooperation with Israel. At the same time, high-level state visits were exchanged in 2022 with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, during which several cooperation agreements were signed.

Erdogan is also trying to reconcile with his regional sworn enemies, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He had an impromptu encounter with Sisi in Doha during the World Cup opener and came away happy. He also calls on Russia to arrange a meeting between him and Assad.

Speaking to reporters at the G-20 summit in Bali in November, Erdogan said there was no room for resentment in international affairs.

We can reassess our relations with the countries we have had problems with, wipe the slate clean after the June elections and move on,” he said.

His remarks surprised many because for years Erdogan had expressed his resentment against Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sissi and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and vowed never to meet them. Erdogan was angry with Sisi for leading the 2013 military coup that overthrew and imprisoned Egypt’s democratically elected president and fellow Islamist Mohammed Morsi.

He also called Assad a killer countless times, promising to always champion the cause of the oppressed Syrian people. As Western capitals focus on Syria turning to fighting radical jihadist groups by 2013, Ankara remained adamant to his support for Syrian rebels fighting to overthrow Assad. It has also kept its borders open to some 4 million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war. Efforts to address the growing Syrian refugee problem in Turkey have likely exceeded those promises.

Policy Analyst Murat Yetkin has no doubt that these reversals are dictated solely by a need to improve the economy in the run-up to the elections.

If Erdogan had found another way to alleviate the economic crisis he created, and if he was not facing an election that could cost him his seat, would he have resorted to these maneuvers? he asked in its Yetkin report. I doubt it, he concludes.

Meanwhile, Erdogan’s chances of getting the kind of support he wants from the West remain remote. The prominence he gained with Western governments as a result of his mediating role after Russia invaded Ukraine has not translated into the economic support he needs.

Professor of international relations Ilter Turan at Istanbul Bilgi University said the question to be asked is why investment from the West has dried up.

The reason is the unpredictable business environment in terms of justice and politics, Turan told Al-Monitor. Not only are new investors reluctant to come, but companies with a history in Turkey, such as carmaker VW, are reluctant to embark on new investments.

Turkey’s efforts to play on all fronts, such as in the war in Ukraine, are also problematic, Turan said, explaining: “It’s a chilling effect because of the possibility of further sanctions against Ankara for non- compliance with Russian sanctions”.

Turan does not expect overnight improvement if a new government comes to power after the elections. Still, he believes Western foreign investment flows could resume if there is a sense that developments in Turkey are following a predictable course and if Ankara shows it will no longer fight with everyone around it.

Considerations of democracy, human rights and the rule of law may play no role in Turkey’s relations in the Middle East. However, they are important to the West, so deep differences on these issues continue to hamper normalized relations with Ankara.

the two-year prison sentence handed over to the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on the most flimsy grounds and his ban from politics is the latest example of the state of Turkey’s judicial system. Imamoglu is one of Erdogan’s main political rivals.

Many observers say the co-opted judiciary is trying to clear the ground in an attempt to ensure Erdogan wins the election. They expect more such moves in the days and months to come.

This last example provides a new threshold for [the West] to see how far the government is willing to go in instrumentalizing the law, a foreign policy analyst wrote Sleeping Yinan for T24. Yinanc pointed out in his column that doubts about the rule of law in Turkey also act as a major deterrent to Western investors.

Turkey’s distant Western allies and partners will no doubt maintain a cautious wait-and-see attitude until after the elections in Turkey.