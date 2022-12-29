Tomorrow, Jokowi is called to announce the fate of the PPKM





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would announce the fate of the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) on Friday (31/12/2022) tomorrow. This was conveyed by Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin at Harapan Kita Hospital, West Jakarta on Thursday (29/12/2022). “Ada to update (PPKM), Mr. President press conference Friday,” Budi said as quoted by Kompas.com. The health minister also said he would accompany the president to a press conference to make an announcement. to update or update information regarding PPKM policies, tomorrow. “So it’s the same for me later (press conference),” he added. Meanwhile, Vice President Maruf Amin revealed that regarding the government’s plan to revoke the PPKM, the public is urged to remain vigilant and not be negligent in the implementation of the protocol. sanitary. According to him, the revocation of the status of PPKM has not been carried out for the moment because it will be necessary to wait for the results of an evaluation of the community movements after the Christmas and New Year holidays (Nataru). Also Read: Indonesia Plans to Stop PPKM, Epidemiologist: It Must Depend on Latest Pandemic Conditions “Even if people’s movements are no longer restricted, don’t think it’s really safe. So we still have to follow the health protocol, vaccinations have to continue for the sake of public immunity,” Ma’ruf said. at the Vice Presidential Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan Number 6, Jakarta, Thursday (12/29). “The PPKM will indeed be revoked. But wait a moment, maybe yes. That means, because he thinks it’s already downhill, he’s waiting for the results of Nataru’s assessment.” Previously reported, President Jokowi has raised the possibility of stopping the PPKM this year. However, he said the termination of the PPKM was pending a study on the level of public immunity to the virus or a serological survey to be carried out by the Ministry of Health. “As long as our serological survey is over 90%, that means we have good immunity. Anything from anywhere shouldn’t be a problem,” Jokowi said on Monday (12/26). Jokowi said the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia had fallen to 1,000 cases per day, but this decrease had to be ensured because people’s immunity had improved or something else. The President stressed again that the decision to terminate the PPKM will be taken at the end of the year or the beginning of the year, still pending the investigation and further studies. Also Read: Airlangga Regarding PPKM Revocation Plans: Study Results Still as of Third Week of January 2023

