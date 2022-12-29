Politics
The New Statesman’s Best Long Reads of 2022
From Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of Boris Johnson’s reign, to the Lionesses’ Euro victory and a rollercoaster year at GB News, these are our favorite long reads.
How The Colston Four Lawsuit Was Won: The Inside Story
Tom Lamont
In January, four protesters were cleared after they toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol. Their acquittal sparked government fury, while the trial raised new questions about justice, racism and history.
Are you mentally ill or very unhappy? Psychiatrists disagree
Sophie McBain
As diagnosis rates rise, a fierce debate rages in psychiatry. Are we living a mental health epidemic or a rational response to a traumatic world?
Why climate desperation is a luxury
Rebecca Solnit
Those living on the front lines of the climate crisis cannot turn away. Write to Greta Thunbergs new statesman guest edition, the American essayist and activist looks back on 20 years of writing about hope and the moral imperative to act.
Would Disrupt: A Year Inside GB News
Stuart McGurk
Drawing on interviews with staff past and present, this insider’s account of the struggles of growing the UK’s first new TV station in 30 years won the 2022 Foreign Press Award for Best Story cultural.
If America has its Dream, what ideal unites the British?
Gary Young
In this essay by Michael Sheens new statesman guest edit, Younge argues that unlike France or the United States, there is no utopian trajectory that has captured the British imagination.
Rage against the regime: the Belarusian ultras who stood up to Lukashenko
Mary Wilczek
How the war in Ukraine and repression in the country drove diehard football fans into protest, jail and exile.
Is a united Ireland now inevitable?
Martin Flecher
In April Sinn Fin became the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly. In this reported piece, Fletcher spoke to politicians and key players about how reunification could work.
The most beautiful game: how I fell for women’s football
May Robson
Professional women’s football was banned by the Football Association from 1921 to 1970. Amateur player Robson explored the deep history of the games and the divisive present on the eve of England’s historic Euro victory.
The Death of Boris the Clown
Edward Docx
When Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister on July 7, novelist Edward Docx wrote this satirical and wild look back at his career: The Adventures of an Opportunist in four increasingly surreal acts.
Death for her was a political act: why the Queen chose Scotland
gold asked
The day after Queen Elizabeth II died, Gold traveled to Edinburgh and then to Balmoral Castle, capturing the surreal and moving atmosphere as Scotland paid its last respects. Had the Queen rolled one last dice for the Union?
Watergate in the era of Donald Trump
Colin Kidd
Fifty years after the scandal that brought down US President Richard Nixon, historian Colin Kidd draws a parallel with another dark period of American democracy.
How did I feel when dad died? Music helped me understand
Pete Paphides
Music writer Pete Paphides talks about loss, family and the trails that guided his griephoria.
What remains of Princess Diana, 25 years after her death?
gold asked
On the 25th anniversary of her death, Tanya Gold explores the monuments and myth surrounding Diana Spencer.
The battle for the soul of English cricket
Emma John
When former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq spoke out against racism in the game, resignations and inquiries followed. Emma John joined a base team and Eton-Harrow final match at Lords cricket ground, to hear what happened next.
With the Ghost Children: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis
Anoosh Shakelian
The murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson have revealed shocking shortcomings in the UK welfare system. Anoosh Chakelian has spent months talking to social workers about the impact of lockdowns and poverty on the children they support, and on their own ability to care.
The Break of the Year: A Brief History of a Contested Word
Stuart McGurk
From Suella Braverman to Elon Musk, war has been declared on the liberal elite in 2022. Stuart McGurk has traced the evolution of a little word, through its golden years to the culture wars.
[See also: In January, I made ten predictions for 2022 how did they turn out?]
