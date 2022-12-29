January 6 panel drops Trump subpoena at end of proceedings – WAVY.com





WASHINGTON (AP) The House Jan. 6 committee dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it completes its work and prepares to disband next week.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the committee, wrote in a letter to Trump attorney David Warrington on Wednesday that he was officially withdrawing the subpoena.

As you may know, the select committee has completed its hearings, released its final report, and will be coming to a close very soon, Thompson wrote. In light of the impending completion of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.

The committee had voted to subpoena Trump in its final televised hearing before the midterm elections in October, demanding testimony and documents from the former president as it investigates his role in the Capitol uprising. of January 6, 2021 and his efforts to undo his 2020 defeat.

Lawmakers on the panel acknowledged that the subpoena would be difficult to enforce, especially as Republicans are set to take control of the House in January. But the movement had political and symbolic value.

We are compelled to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair and one of two Republicans on the nine-member committee, told the time. And every American is entitled to those answers.

Trump then sued the panel in November to avoid cooperating. The lawsuit argued that while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.

There was considerable demand for committee documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Trump’s lawyers said it was too broad and framed it as a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Although the panel never obtained Trump’s testimony, the committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including most of his closest White House aides and allies. Many of these witnesses provided substantial details about his efforts to influence state lawmakers, federal officials, and legislators to help him reverse his defeat. And White House aides who were with him on Jan. 6 told the panel of his resistance to telling the violent mob of his supporters to leave the Capitol after he stormed and interrupted President Joe Biden’s certification of victory. .

In its final report released last week, the committee concluded that Trump engaged in a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and failed to act against the violence. The panel also recommended that the Justice Department investigate the former president for four separate crimes, including aiding an insurrection.

On social media Wednesday night, Trump and his lawyers interpreted the decision as a victory. They probably did it because they knew I had done nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court, Trump wrote on his social media site. He called the panel political Thugs.

On Twitter, Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon said the panel waved the white flag.

___

Follow AP coverage of the January 6 committee at: https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

