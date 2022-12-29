defamation suit by Shahbaz Sharif; Imran Khan’s appeal rejected





The Lahore High Court Registry also dismissed Imran Khan’s appeal against the termination of defense rights in a defamation action.

A hearing was held on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the expiration of the right of defense on the claim of Shehbaz Sharif on the Lahore High Court case.

After arguments by Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer, Mustafa Ramde, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar said that 10 of the 23 dates were on our side and 7 were seized by the opposing side.

Judge Ayesha A. Malik asked attorney Imran Khan what prevented him from answering. To which lawyer Ali Zafar replied that the questions were not relevant and therefore did not answer.

Judge Ayesha Malik noted that you would write that the questions are irrelevant. Ali Zafar’s lawyer told the court that we said the questions were irrelevant. To which Judge Ayesha A. Malik noted that you did not.

Judge Mansoor Ali Shah told Imran Khan’s lawyer that he would write that the questions were outraged.

Judge Ayesha Malik noted that the trial court repeatedly asked you to respond. To which lawyer Ali Zafar replied that the court had not decided on the meaning of the questions. Judge Ayesha A. Malik noted that if you had informed the trial court, the court would have proceeded.

Two judges from the three-judge panel rejected Imran Khan’s appeal and the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision.

A three-judge panel consisting of Judge Ayesha A. Malik disagreed with the verdict, and Judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Judge Amin dismissed the appeal.

It should be noted that Imran Khan accused Shahbaz Sharif of corruption in the Panama case, and Shahbaz Sharif sued Imran Khan for 10 billion damages.

The Sessions Court revoked Imran Khan’s defense rights for failure to respond, and the Lahore High Court also upheld the trial court’s decision.

Lahore High Court Ruling

The Lahore High Court ruling said that Imran Khan did not file a response, even though the Magistrate Court gave him several options, the Magistrate Court made the right decision to deprive Imran Khan of the right of defense.

The written judgment concluded that the decision of the petitioner’s trial court was not unlawful.

According to the verdict, Shahbaz Sharif filed a claim for damages for Panama Leaks corruption allegations, Shahbaz Sharif filed a motion against Imran Khan’s written response on February 3, and Imran Khan filed an objection to the motion. 3 months later in May 2022.

The verdict said the trial court dismissed Imran Khan’s objection in October 2022, the trial court deprived Imran Khan of the right of defense for not submitting a response, which is fair.

