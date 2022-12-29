Xi’s dreams of an authoritarian world order have been shattered by his zero-Covid disaster





President Xi Jinping does not tolerate any questioning of his political pirouettes within the communist elites. We must resolutely toe the party line. You should never stray from the grades, he told the Politburo during a self-criticism session this week, a Maoist practice back in vogue. The party briefing notes in this episode indicate that dynamic zero-Covid was an unqualified success and demonstrated the superiority of the Chinese communist system over the irresponsible and immoral West, but can now be set aside. because Omicron is like the flu. This is scientific malpractice and the Chinese authorities know it. A high-powered US study conducted by Johns Hopkins University found that the risk of serious illness or death from Omicron was similar to that of ancestral (non-Delta) lines among people who were unvaccinated or never exposed to the disease. . This would include the original Wuhan strain, but also the Kent variant which killed large numbers of people in the UK’s second wave just as the vaccine rollout was beginning. A new preprint from Queenslands Berghofer Institute indicates that the Omicron BA.5 subline attacks the brain and shows increased neurovirulence compared to earlier omicron subvariants in mice. It is not yet replicated in human studies. Opening borders at this time and dumping planes loaded with infected travelers onto the world is akin to a hostile act, given the known risk of new variants emerging. Tests revealed that 62 of 120 passengers on a Beijing-Milan flight on December 26 tested positive. The UK government is taking a major gamble by letting in all flights from China at a time when the National Health Service is already stretched and at the height of the virus season. It echoes those first fatal weeks of recklessness after the outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020. The startling feature of China’s big bang reopening is the near total lack of preparation. The regime went overnight from welding people together in their buildings to eradicate a single urban case, to the opposite absurdity of coercing infected, feverish workers back into the factory for the highest cause of GDP. Little has been done in advance to close the immunization gaps. By mid-December, nearly a quarter of over-80s had never had a stroke. A third of those over 60 had the initial two doses of patriotic vaccines but no booster. None received Western vaccines with better efficacy and better cellular memory, even as part of a mix and match. If China had said zero-Covid was just a temporary measure to buy time until people were vaccinated, and communicated the policy accordingly, they would be in a much better position right now. , said Professor Ben Cowling of the University of Hong Kong in an analysis for the Lancet. But the Xi government did not. Instead, he claimed to have defeated the virus by tracking every infection through omnipotent surveillance. This led people to think that vaccination was unnecessary. China has just 3.6 intensive care beds per 100,000 people, compared to 34 in the United States or 29 in Germany. The ratio of nurses is a quarter of western levels. The regime has spent heavily on testing, isolation camps and quarantine facilities – mostly useless at this point – and neglected hospitals.

