President hands over three welfare aids to Sila Market, Bima Regency





Jakarta, InfoPublik – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo started the second day of a series of working visits by observing the activities of traders at Sila Market, Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara on Thursday (29/12/2022). Quoted from the page presidentri.go.id mentioned, the group arrived around 08:20 WITA, the president and Mrs. Iriana immediately greeted the traders and the public who were there. Apart from greetings, the President and Mrs. Iriana also handed over working capital support (BMK) to street vendors (PKL) and direct cash support (BTL) to Pasar Sila traders. One of the market traders, Nurinayah, conveyed President Jokowi’s message to him to use the aid as additional trading capital. “(The President) said to use Rs 1,200,000 as best as possible for additional business capital,” the President said. Nurinayah also admitted that she was happy and expressed her gratitude for the business capital assistance that had been provided by the government. He also expressed his gratitude for the presence of President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana in his hometown. Thank you Mr. Jokowi for giving this (assistance) and for coming to our village in Bima. “Let’s hope that Pak Jokowi will always be healthy and with his family,” Nurinayah continued. Similarly, a Bima resident who had the opportunity to take a selfie with the president, Lisa also expressed her pleasure in meeting the president. Lisa also expressed her hope for Bima’s progress. Thank you Pak Jokowi, thank you for coming to Bima. “I hope it will be better for the people of Bima and for the environment,” Lisa said. Meanwhile, another Bima resident who frequented the Sila market, Leni hopes the president can return to visit Bima. Besides, Leni also hopes that the government can pay attention to agricultural issues in Bima. The hope of the people of Bima is that Bima can be seen by Pak Jokowi. Bima people need maize problem, raise maize price. Farmer prices must be increased, he said. Photo: BPMI Setpres

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infopublik.id/kategori/nasional-ekonomi-bisnis/698512/presiden-menyerahkan-tiga-bantuan-sosial-di-pasar-sila-kabupaten-bima The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos