Heeraben, PM Modi’s mother, is recovering, says Ahmedabad hospital | Latest India News
Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is recovering, UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, where she is admitted, said on Thursday.
Smt Hiraba Modi’s health condition is improving, according to the hospital statement.
On Wednesday, Heeraben Modi was admitted to hospital due to health issues. Prime Minister Modi rushed to Ahmedabad upon learning of his mother’s hospitalization. He arrived at the hospital at 3:30 p.m. and stayed there for an hour and a half. The Prime Minister then left for New Delhi.
The hospital in its statement yesterday described Heeraben Modi’s condition as stable. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother has been admitted to the United Nations Mehta Heart and Research Institute due to her deteriorating health. But now his condition is stable,” the statement said.
BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said she should be released in a day or two. Several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel, had arrived at the hospital after hearing the news of the prime minister’s mother’s hospitalization.
Heeraben resides in the village of Raysan near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi. On June 18, the Prime Minister had written a moving blog about his mother who was entering the 100th year of her life.
Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude, PM had tweeted.
Political leaders from all parties wished the prime minister’s mother a speedy recovery.
A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I offer you my love and support in these difficult times. Hope your mother recovers soon, Congressman Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Prime Minister’s mother Shri @narendramodis. May she recover soon.”
