Pakistan declares up to 10,000 TTP militants in border region with Afghanistan





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has between 7,000 and 10,000 fighters in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

Sanaullah also revealed that the rebels were accompanied by 25,000 family members.

His remarks to Dawn News TV come at a time when the TTP has stepped up attacks across the country, including the first suicide bombing in the capital Islamabad since 2014.

The TTP has stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they ended a months-long ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

Sanaullah pointed out that some residents were also involved in crimes such as extortion and blackmail and alleged that the provincial government had failed to arrest them, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“The main reason for this is the failure of the government (of) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Counter-Terrorism Department (…) It is up to them to stop it,” the interior minister said, accusing the Pakistani-led Tehreek provincial government of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. -e-Insaf (PTI).

He said Pakistan has its army for border protection, adding that if the provincial government cannot handle the situation, it can ask the federal government.

“The army will eliminate all these elements of terrorism.”

Commenting on the widespread view that the TTP took the excuse of dialogue and ceasefire to regroup, Sanaullah said the group never dispersed and was strengthened by the success of the Afghan Taliban. .

In line with the idea of ​​a multi-party conference or national security meeting on the emerging threat of terrorism, the minister said such gatherings should take place, but stressed that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP ) first had to sit down with the feds and talk.

“The KP government must inform the federal government about law and order in the province – the counter-terrorism department is in jeopardy and the police are demoralized – and ask what help the Center can give and it is ready. to help them.

“We held two meetings in Islamabad where the chief minister was invited but the latter did not show up as he was planning to go up to the capital (for a long march) and was not cleared by the chief minister. Imran Khan party,” Sanaullah said.

A police officer and two suspected militants were killed and at least six others, including four police officers, were injured in Friday’s attack in the upscale residential area. The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned terrorist group which reactivated after the capture of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP, seen as close to al-Qaeda, has been accused of several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the bomb in 2008 against the Marriott hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

Friday’s attack was the first suicide bombing in Islamabad since the 2014 courthouse bombing that left 10 people dead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/international/pakistan-says-ttp-militants-upto-10-000-in-border-region-with-afghanistan-news-249152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos