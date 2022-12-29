The Indefensible: Donors, Cronies and Lackeys Embody the Cause of Abolition of the Lords | House of Lords

What is the brother of Boris Johnson, a historian who has writes favorably about himand a defeated deputy who offered him a free vacation have in common?

All now adorn the prestigious red benches of the House of Lords, alongside 27 Conservative Party donors.

And that’s before we get to the newspaper baron and son of a former Russian KGB agent who invited him to weekend parties in Umbria, and the appointment of a No. 10 assistant. virtually unknown who would have been in their twenties.

During his tumultuous three years in office, Johnson knighted 86 people, taking the Tory bloc in the upper house to 274 peers.

Previous prime ministers have made liberal use of their unlimited patronage powers, but Johnson has taken it to another level and is still seeking to appoint others through his resignation honors list.

Coupled with the Michelle Mone scandal and a series of lobbying furies, Labor found that the public mood was ripe for sweeping reform and even abolition.

Sensing the danger, some peers themselves began to advocate for more or less radical reform. Few go so far as to back Labor proposals to get rid of the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber.

But there is no doubt that many of the more self-aware occupants of the second chamber realize that something must be done to prevent prime ministers from packing their numbers with cronies and donors, with many of the more controversial appointments made as they leave office.

Proponents of the House of Lords often make the argument that it is a house of all talents, with a breadth and depth of expertise far beyond the Commons. This is one of Keir Starmers’ main rebuttals supporting the move to an elected system.

But the Conservative Lords group, as in other parties, is heavily dominated by those with political ties. This includes nearly 100 former Tory MPs, thrown into what many call a retirement home where they are guaranteed a daily allowance of more than 300 people to turn up, and 34 former special advisers and former party officials.

More than half are politically connected, about two in 10 are hereditary peers, and the remaining slice come from other backgrounds heavily biased towards financiers and think tanks.

True, there are the 184 crossbenchers, many of which are nominated by the House of Lords Appointments Committee, but they represent less than a quarter of the House of Lords. Then there are the 25 bishops although England and Wales are no longer majority Christian nations.

Tory peer Lord Norton of Louth, a constitutional expert, has introduced a bill to strengthen the role of the nominating committee which was given the green light by peers to pass its first legislative hurdle in November. It would give the independent body a statutory footing, ensure that advice is given before the Prime Minister asks King Charles to approve peerages, and would require recommendations to be assessed on merit and not just suitability.

However, it stops short of real and far-reaching reform, such as giving the nominating committee concrete powers to veto over inappropriate names.

Johnson’s resignation honors list, expected in the coming weeks, could lead to further public backlash against the House of Lords. Any attempt by Liz Truss to put forward her own names for a resignation list after the shortest premiership in history would no doubt raise similar concerns.

And with Labor seriously considering abolishing the Lords entirely, Rishi Sunak will have the choice of finding a way to block one or both lists of his predecessors or find himself fueling his opposition arguments that the indefensible second chamber has lost its legitimacy. entirely.