Intercepting President Jokowi’s car, PDI-P cadres in Bima obtain gifts and t-shirts





Bima City (NTB Voice) – A video of the actions of a number of people who were desperate to break through the escort of the presidential security forces (paspampres) and intercept the car of the president, Ir. Joko Widodo is circulating on social networks. Information compiled by Suara NTB, this reckless action was carried out by a number of cadres and sympathizers of the PDI Perjuangan DPC Kota Bima. Location is on the Bima-Sumbawa highway

or to be precise in the Wadumbolo Environment, Dara Village, Bima City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. DPC PDI Perjuangan Kota Bima Chairman Ahmad Yadiansyah did not deny that the video was the action of a number of supporters and cadres. The president’s motorcade and his entourage also passed in front of the party office. “Yes, it’s true, they are supporters and cadres who happen to be in front of the party office,” he told Suara NTB, Thursday, December 29, 2022. The man colloquially known as Yadi stressed that the incident was also sudden and spontaneous. It is a form of expression of happiness for the executives and sympathizers of the PDI Perjuangan, because the president is present in the city of Bima. “There are no other problems or motivations. Our executives and supporters want to meet the president in person,” he said. In fact, with this incident, the locals who were at the scene were happy and thanked the cadres. The reason is that on this occasion, in addition to being able to take photos with the president, residents were also given gifts in the form of groceries and t-shirts by the president. “At that time, the president also asked for the aspirations of our supporters, the response was to increase assistance to MSMEs and center assistance for Bima town,” he said. Furthermore, the police chief of the city of Bima, AKBP Rohadi S.IK, confirmed that the circulating video was not an act of deterrence. Because at that time, the president gave gifts and t-shirts, and even took a group photo. “It must be straightened out so that it is not perceived as an act of obstruction. Despite everything, we will remain vigilant so that similar incidents do not happen again,” he said briefly.. (uki)

