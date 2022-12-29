Andhra Rush tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia





Another person injured in a stampede during a program organized by the TDP in Kandukur town, Nellore district died while being treated on Wednesday evening, raising the death toll to eight, it was reported on Thursday the police. The victims, including two women died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after falling into a drainage channel while opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was speaking there during a tour. People gathered in large numbers at the scene and there was jostling among the public during the meeting, which led to a rowdy situation on the canal, they said based on initial information. Some of the injured are being treated in hospital. Naidu, who immediately canceled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to relatives of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated. He also asked the leaders of the TDP to provide better medical care for the wounded. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the incident, said he was saddened by the accident and announced Rs two lakh as a gratuity to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “Painted by the accident at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. would receive Rs 50,000,” he tweeted. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

