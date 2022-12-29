Pakistan: Imran Khans party opposes the establishment of an extended guardian





Khan loses hope for snap polls

Imran Khan, who has been organizing massive rallies to demand snap elections since his ousting in April this year, says he is losing hope for a snap election in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Lahore residence, Khan again rejected talks with the ruling coalition. Khan, however, reiterated his calls for a snap election and added: It is more important to convince the forces that support the PDM government than the government itself to call a snap election. Imran Khan reiterated that the country needs urgent elections to ensure political stability, regain investor confidence and sustain the economy.

No room for an extended goalkeeper configuration in the constitution

Meanwhile, another senior PTI leader and aide to the Khans, Asad Umar, said his party would not accept any establishment of a protracted caretaker government that would be contrary to the spirit of the constitution and that the PTI cannot accept the extended caretaker government as a political party that believes in democracy. and constitution. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fulfill its constitutional responsibility to hold polls within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Another PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, said: We will fully condemn [the idea of] extended technocratic government. A system beyond the Constitution is not acceptable to us under any circumstances.

PTI’s reaction came after former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said in a TV interview that Pakistan’s power corridors were discussing the possibility of bringing in an interim government for a period. prolonged in order to resolve the economic crisis.

On Thursday, a high-level PTI delegation led by former President Asad Qaiser held a meeting with current National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and urged him to accept the 127 resignations submitted by PTI MPs. and send them back to the ECP to declare these seats vacant. for the by-elections. They stressed that all resignations were made within the framework of the constitution and parliamentary procedures and should be accepted without delay. Spokesman Pervez Ashraf told the PTI delegation that party lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification of their resignations and not collectively. The PTI had announced mass resignations from the National Assembly in April, a day after party leader Imran Khans was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence.

