Ferdy Sambo sues President Jokowi and police chief for dishonorable dismissal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former National Police (Polri) Internal Affairs (Propam) Chief Ferdy Sambo – who is on trial for the murder of his personal assistant – has officially filed a complaint against President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Chief General Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo to the Jakarta Administrative Court (PTUN) for his dismissal from the police force. The trial was dated Thursday, December 29, under the file code; No. 476/G/2022/PTUN.JKT. Based on the Case Tracking Information System (SIPP) on December 29, the lawsuit asks the panel of judges to revoke the President’s decision on the dishonorable discharge issued on September 26 against the plaintiff. The lawsuit asks the PTUN court to reinstate and restore the plaintiff’s rights as a member of the police institution. Ferdy Sambo, as plaintiff, also asks the panel of judges that the second defendant, in this case, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, pay all court costs. EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Jokowi will monitor homes of cyclone victims in NTB today President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was scheduled to conduct a series of activities on the second day of his working visit to West Nusa Tenggara or NTB. Read more

President Jokowi inaugurates Muhammad Ali as Chief of Naval Staff President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated Admiral Muhammad Ali as the new Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) to succeed Admiral Yudo Margono. Read more

Acting Jakarta governor pledges to continue giant seawall project Acting Governor Haru Budi pledges to continue construction of the giant seawall on the city’s north coast. Read more

Ban on sale of single-use cigarettes to protect public health, says President Jokowi Jokowi is considering banning the sale of single stick cigarettes or loose cigarettes, under Presidential Decree No. 25/2022. Read more

Jokowi set to ban the sale of single cigarettes from 2023 Indonesian President Jokowi is set to ban the sale of out-of-package cigarettes or single cigarettes from next year. Read more

Sale of unpackaged cigarettes will be banned from next year The ban on selling cigarettes out of packaging (Loosie) is confirmed to be applied from 2023. Read more

Jokowi urges patience following end of coronavirus restriction President Jokowi is unable to confirm when the government will lift the coronavirus restriction known as PPKM. Read more

Manggarai station is one of the busiest stations in Indonesia, according to Jokowi President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated Phase I of Manggarai Station today, 26th December 2022. Read more

Jokowi ‘smiles and nods’ at confirmation of cabinet reshuffle issue President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo remained tight-lipped when asked about the cabinet reshuffle after confirming its possibility last Friday. Read more

Jokowi tries the LRT Jabodebek: “very fast and driverless” President Jokowi tries the Jabodebek LRT train from Harjamukti Station, Depok to TMII Station, East Jakarta on Monday morning December 26, 2022. Read more



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1673738/ferdy-sambo-sues-president-jokowi-police-chief-over-dishonorable-discharge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos