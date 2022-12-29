Politics
Ferdy Sambo sues President Jokowi and police chief for dishonorable dismissal
December 29, 2022 9:22 p.m. WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former National Police (Polri) Internal Affairs (Propam) Chief Ferdy Sambo – who is on trial for the murder of his personal assistant – has officially filed a complaint against President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Chief General Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo to the Jakarta Administrative Court (PTUN) for his dismissal from the police force.
The trial was dated Thursday, December 29, under the file code; No. 476/G/2022/PTUN.JKT.
Based on the Case Tracking Information System (SIPP) on December 29, the lawsuit asks the panel of judges to revoke the President’s decision on the dishonorable discharge issued on September 26 against the plaintiff. The lawsuit asks the PTUN court to reinstate and restore the plaintiff’s rights as a member of the police institution.
Ferdy Sambo, as plaintiff, also asks the panel of judges that the second defendant, in this case, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, pay all court costs.
EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA
