Defense ministers from Turkey, Syria and Russia meet for first talks since 2011





Moscow, Russia: The defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. defense. It was also the first meeting between Turkish and Syrian defense ministers since the start of the war in 2011. Russia and Turkey are involved in Syria, with Moscow backing the Damascus regime against its opponents and Ankara backing the rebels. The meeting came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish groups. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish and Syrian counterparts Hulusi Akar and Ali Mahmoud Abbas discussed "ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria ", said the Russian Ministry of Defense.





The parties "noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interest of further stabilizing the situation" in Syria and the region, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow. Turkey's Defense Ministry issued a similar note, saying the meeting took place in a "constructive atmosphere". "During the meeting, the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat all terrorist organizations in Syria were discussed," the ministry said in a statement. On Saturday, Akar told reporters that Turkey was in talks with Russia over the use of Syrian airspace in a possible operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. "We are having discussions with the Russians about opening airspace" in Syria, he said. The Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers had a brief informal exchange on the sidelines of a regional summit in 2021 and Ankara had acknowledged contacts between the intelligence services of the two countries. In November, Erdogan said a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was a possibility, after cutting diplomatic ties with Damascus throughout the 11-year conflict. In mid-December, he indicated that he could meet Assad after the meeting of the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the two countries. "We want to take a step like Syria, Turkey and Russia," he said at the time.

