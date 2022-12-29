PTI announces nationwide protests against inflation





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest campaign starting tomorrow (Friday) against soaring inflation, the prevailing economic crisis and soaring food prices and energy in the country.

“A nationwide protest will be held against inflation, power and gas shedding starting tomorrow…the protests will continue until [PDM] the government is sent packing,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said, speaking to the media in Lahore on Thursday.

The former information minister has called on people ‘in inflation shock’ to participate in the protests which will be led by PTI lawmakers across the country. “[PTI chief] Imran Khan will join the protesters in the third week of protest,” he added.

Speaking about the rumors that efforts are being made to install a technocratic structure in the country, Fawad said the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) party is ready to accept a technocratic government “because it wanted to delay the general elections. in the country amid fears of defeat”.

“There is absolutely no place for a technocratic government in the Constitution. People will only accept elections and not any technocratic organization,” he said.

He warned the government against becoming part of any anti-constitutional initiative “led by certain quarters”.

“The establishment will be held accountable if the established technocrat fails to deliver…stop doing such experiments in the country and don’t treat the people of this country as a ‘laboratory mouse,'” he said. -he adds.

“Elections are the only solution to Pakistan’s problems,” he repeated.

Speaking about the impending vote of confidence that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi announced he would take before January 11, Fawad alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was trying to buy the loyalty of PTI MPAs.

“The role of Zardari & co is not hidden from anyone…they are trying to buy our AMPs.”

