Rising Bad Moon: US Foreign Policy and the China Challenge

In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “balkanize” the world order, forcing Washington to confront multiple powers and blocs, friends or not, willing to say no to the United States. They underestimate this risk, if they perceive it.

President’s National Security Strategy rests on Europe and Asia abandoning China and “the rest” following suit. Washington’s goal is to harden the defenses of the liberal order against the forces of illiberalism. But the strategy is meeting resistance from the very partners essential to its execution. Europe and Asia do not see their choices as binary: they want China to economic growthand the United States are essential to any regional balance.

France calls for a one world orderGermany rejects decouplingand the European Union says it won’t imitate American politics. But the hardest blows came from the Asia Group of the Trilateral Commissionpast and future leaders across the region, who have accused Washington of leading the world into a dangerous confrontation with China. The Indian delegation was the only recalcitrant, but India itself is raising fears of hegemony in some members.

If the Republicans succeed in their to promise to outclass the president on China, the differences with Europe and Asia will become more visible and more difficult to manage. It is already happening. The Biden team tried for a year to persuade partners in both regions to control export to China artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor technologies and finally ended up unilaterally announcing the measures in October. Talks continue, but even if Washington succeeds in pushing for decoupling, the writing is on the wall.

Europe and Asia to share Biden Evaluation of the Chinese challenge, but its methods and its level of ambition to face it leave them cold. Unless the President and Congressional Republicans abandon their dream scenario of a world order without China, European and Asian support for US policy will be reluctant and unsustainable in the long run, undermining an essential foundation of power and of American influence.

The US strategy is shooting America in the foot in another way: by pivoting wholesale to India and betting it will be a reliable business. counterweight to China. But New Delhi, like Beijing, has big dreams, memories he can’t shake of his bitter colonial past with “the West”, an anti-democratic personality cult around his prime minister, and an embrace of misalignment dating from the Cold War. The same wishful thinking on the possible convergence of China with the United States following its accession to world trade organization in 2001 is evident in the without reservation American embrace of India. It didn’t work as expected – and it might not either.

Not only the rise of China and India gives “the rest” other optionsBeijing and New Delhi are unhappy with the ruling order like many Global South. Both are leading figures in institutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa group that could form the basis of a new pole in the world order. Today, these groups lack political weight — no one comes to their meetings with a mandate to change national policy. Tomorrow could be different. Collectively they have economic and political potential. Pragmatism breaks out all over. If India becomes the first third largest economy in 2030, who says it will not seek a modus vivendi with China?

Washington needs a strategy that its allies and partners support and that resolves its deepest anxieties about interdependence without shattering the dominant order and making problems worse. China is not ten feet tall. His servant challenges are significant: the slowest economic growth in four decadeshigh youth unemploymentreal estate and banking insolvencies – not to mention the nationwide drama protests against its zero-COVID policy.

Who are the real bad guys in the FTX scandal? Three New Year’s resolutions for economic opportunity



Biden should pivot. Offer a vision to unify the world order and identify a very narrow area where the severing of economic ties with China is inevitable because America can’t afford to lose, and a very wide field for competition. Republicans established a House Select Committee on China whose chairman, Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), talks about a new cold war but also says that its main mission is to prevent World War III. There is an opening for the sobriety that Europe and Asia crave and America needs.

Washington’s attempt at a controlled demolition of the world order to oust China risks fragmenting the international system and diminishing American power and influence. The last time the world order was balkanized, there were two deadly wars. The world had to exhaust itself in bloodshed and mass destruction to reach a new balance. America is far from perfect, but a world order where the United States is not at the top of the table will be a dangerous and unhappy place. There is time to fix it, but not much.

Fair Ara Said is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, CEO of Telegraph Strategies LLC, and a former high-ranking U.S. diplomat. Follow her on Twitter @TelStratLLC.