Muslim villagers halt Christmas celebrations in Indonesia

SURABAYA, Indonesia(Morning Star News) Muslim villagers in West Java, Indonesia, on Christmas Day prevented a congregation from celebrating Christmas at a home, according to various sources.

The interference came hours after Indonesian President Joko Widodos made historic visits to two churches in nearby Bogor, where he urged congregations to pursue harmonious relations with people of other faiths.

In Cilebut Barat, Sukaraja district, about 64 kilometers (39 miles) south of Jakarta, the group of Muslims lined up outside a house where Christmas Day worship by Batak Christian churches was planned and prevented worshipers to enter the house, according to video footage appearing on social media.

A woman from the church is heard in the video pleading with the group to leave them alone.

Come on, many of you are insulting us, bullying us, she said. Please, the worship is only for a few minutes, so it’s up to you [relenting]. Please come.

After a passerby apparently urges the Muslims not to respond, the woman repeatedly asks what loss would they suffer from the service that would lead them to ban worship on Christmas. He is repeatedly told that the house is not a church building.

Onlookers, police and soldiers present do not respond to the Christian in the video.

In the province of North Sulawesi, on the island of Sulawesi, nearly 20 Muslims from Buyat Selatan village, Kotabunan district, prevented members of the Rototok Advent Church from holding worship on the day of Christmas in a house, also claiming a house is not a church building, online media claims detik.com.

Reverend Henrek Lokra, executive secretary for justice and peace of the Communion of Christian Churches (PGI), said the ban on house worship in Cilebut Barat resulted from a misunderstanding among local residents.

Residents’ rejection of the Christmas service is an expression of a misunderstanding of Christian worship and the celebration of Christmas, Lokra said. Christian worship is a community of people who worship God. So, as long as the requirements for building a place of worship have not [yet] been fulfilled, worship which is an existence of Christians or members of any religion cannot be prohibited or inhibited.

Local residents, religious leaders and government officials lack understanding of Christian fellowship, and the weakness of local religious leaders and government officials in educating and mediating the community regarding the prerequisites for establishing a place of worship contributes to the conflict, Lokra said.

Requirements for obtaining permission to build places of worship in Indonesia are onerous and hamper the establishment of such buildings for Christians and other faiths, rights advocates say. The 2006 Indonesian Joint Ministerial Decree makes permit requirements nearly impossible for most new churches.

Even when new small churches are able to meet the requirement of obtaining 90 endorsement signatures from congregation members and 60 from area homes of different faiths, they often face delays or no response from the authorities. Well-organized radical Muslims covertly mobilize outsiders to intimidate and pressure members of minority faiths.

Conflicts over religious minority places of worship have increased since the reform era following the end of President Suhartos’ regime in 1998. Since 2018, there have been 398 incidents of religious conflicts targeting places of worship, according to the Setara Institute.

Indonesia is ranked 28th in the 2022 Open Doors Global Watchlist of the 50 countries where it is hardest to be a Christian.

Despite the shutdown of Christmas worship, 2022 was memorable for many Christians in Indonesia, as their president, popularly known as Jokowi, visited two major churches on Christmas, a first in the history of Indonesia. 77 years of the country.

Jokowi, a Muslim who said politics and religion should be kept separate, visited and greeted Christians at the Indonesian Protestant Church in Zebaoth and the Catholic Cathedral, the seat of the Bishop of the Diocese of Bogor in West Java. At Zebaoth Christian Church, according to local media, Jokowi said he expected all Christians to celebrate this Christmas peacefully and joyfully.

We must continue to maintain the relationship with each other, strengthen the brotherhood and enhance the harmony among us, he said to the applause of the congregations.

Speaking ahead of the final blessing of the Mass at Bogor Cathedral, Jokowi called for efforts to maintain a unified Indonesia.

Let us continue to maintain our brotherhood together and enhance our harmony for the advancement of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, he reportedly said from the pulpit. Merry Christmas, God bless us all.

Parish priest Reverend Paulus Haruno said the visit was a special gift as there was no notice.

It’s a surprise and an amazing gift because, there was no prior notification, said HarunoTempo.co. President Jokowi, who was accompanied by [Bogor] Major Bima Arya [Sugiarto]adds to the joy of celebrating Christmas this year.

