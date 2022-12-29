SC rejects Imran’s appeal in defamation case





LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected an appeal by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan to strike out his right to defense in a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him.

The three-member bench heard the appeal at the Lahore Supreme Court Registry and dismissed it by a majority of 2 to 1 while upholding the orders of the trial court.

Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who led the bench, and Judge Amin-ud-Din Khan dismissed the appeal while Judge Ayesha A Malik disagreed with their verdict.

During the proceedings, Mustafa Ramday appeared on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and argued that the trial court had legally revoked the right of the petitioner (Imran Khan) to answer the interrogations of the respondent (Shehbaz Sharif).

He said the trial court issued the orders after the petitioner (Imran Khan) failed to file a response despite repeated opportunities. He argued that the trial court conducted 21 hearings ranging from filing the reply to striking out the right of defense in the suit, while 13 adjournments were taken instead of filing the reply on behalf of Imran Khan. .

He argued that the applicant could have declined to answer any questions in his response, adding that the last opportunity to file a response had also been deliberately missed. However, Imran Khan’s attorney, Barrister Ali Zafar, argued that the trial court unlawfully infringed his client’s right.

He argued that the trial court exercised its powers suo motu to seize the petitioner’s right to file objections. He added that out of 23 hearings, Imran Khan’s lawyer requested adjournments 10 times while the opponent requested adjournments 7 times.

He asked the court to overturn the verdict of the trial court. Subsequently, the bench, after hearing detailed arguments from the parties, dismissed the appeal by a majority of 2 to 1 and affirmed the verdict of the trial court. It is relevant to mention here that a Judge of the Extra Sessions had struck out the right of defense of Imran Khan in the defamation trial in November 2022.

The Lahore High Court had also dismissed an appeal by the PTI President against the verdict of the Magistrate’s Court on December 7. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, through the defamation suit, had argued that PTI leader Imran Khan alleged on a TV show on April 26, 2017, that the bribe offer of Rs 10 billion was made to him by Shehbaz Sharif for silence on the Panama papers affair.

He said the allegations against him were not only false but also defamatory. He said Imran Khan also failed to issue a publicly broadcast apology despite receiving a legal notice in May 2017 to that effect.

The court was requested to issue a decree to recover Rs 10 billion as compensation for the publication of defamatory content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/1044954/sc-dismisses-imrans-appeal-in-defamation-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos