Imran Khan opposes ‘technocratic government’ in Pakistan





Lahore, Dec 29 (PTI) Amid rumors of installing a caretaker government of technocrats in cash-strapped Pakistan, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern that such a proposal is being considered by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Federal Revenue Office Shabbar Zaidi, in an interview with a private TV news channel on Tuesday, said talks were underway to replace the current government with an interim setup that includes experts. It is believed that such a government would rule for a period of around two and a half years and make tough decisions to stabilize the economy that the elected government cannot make for fear of losing public support. to believe that the Shehbaz Sharif government is not interested in holding a general election anytime soon, Khan, 70, told a group of veteran reporters at his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday night. Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned against installing a technocratic apparatus and said only the military establishment has a role to call snap polls. The establishment means the head of the army. Convincing the establishment to call a snap election is more important than the incumbent government of Shehbaz Sharif, because a solution to the country’s problems, including the economy and terrorism, lies in fresh polls, Khan said. The cricketer-turned-politician cited the example of the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971, saying that if political engineering is attempted in the next general election, the results will not be good. “The mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan was not accepted (in the March 1971 elections) The country was split in two, he said. On the other hand, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said there was no credence to reports that a plan to install a “technocratic government” was underway. We did not receive any message or signal from the establishment, said the minister in response to a question on the matter. Sanaullah thinks that it was Khan who launched this idea of ​​a technocrat installed in the country on someone’s behalf. , Imran Khan launched this idea at someone’s whim ( in the halls of power). Khan may be getting a message from somewhere in this regard, the Home Minister said. The PTI and several economic experts are predicting Pakistan’s default in the coming days. Khan said the threat default rose to 90%, from 5% under his government. had been partially tested by military dictators, including Pervez Musharraf, but without any success. As the economy continues to falter and the security situation deteriorates due to rising militancy, he is again being featured on TV talk shows as a solution for many of Pakistan’s ills. Pakistan needs funds to support its struggling economy, amplified by the devastating floods that have affected the country’s agriculture and infrastructure in recent months. Since his ousting in April, Khan has demanded instant polls in Pakistan. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

