Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to meet Chinese Xi Jinping





The Philippines has said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week, amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction. . Marcos is due to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his January 3-5 visit leading a large trade delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment. Despite these economic ties, the sides have repeatedly argued over China’s claims to the islands and waters of the strategically key South China Sea, referred to by Manila as the Western Philippine Sea. During the visit, the parties plan to sign an agreement to strengthen communication between diplomats at different levels to “avoid miscalculations” on these issues, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Asian and Pacific, Nathaniel Imperial, quoted in the press release. China claims to own nearly all of the waterway, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s extensive territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim all or part of the sea. China has rejected a 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about increasingly aggressive actions by the China. These include China’s transformation of seven disputed reefs into missile-protected islands in disputed waters. The United States, a treaty partner with the Philippines, says the developed islands, including three with military-grade runways, now look like forward military bases. More recently, the Philippines demanded an explanation from China after a Philippine military commander reported that the Chinese Coast Guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris from the possession of members of the Philippine Navy in the South China Sea. last month. China has denied that its coastguard forcibly seized the debris from the Filipino sailors. Marcos said he would seek further clarification when he visits Beijing.

