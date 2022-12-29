Watch Borat Roast Kanye West, Donald Trump and U2 at Kennedy Center Honors Event





Sacha Baron Cohen appeared as his character Borat at the Kennedy Center Honors, where he roasted Kanye West, Donald Trump and U2.

The Irish band were honored for their contribution to the performing arts at the event, which took place on December 4 but was televised last night (December 28) in the United States.

When Cohens Borat first appeared on stage, he commented: I was told that the President of the United States and A is here where are you Mr. Trump? The camera pans to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the crowd, with Borat continuing: Ah, you don’t look so good! Where did your glorious big belly go? And your pretty orange skin has turned pale.

On the rise of anti-Semitism in America and Kanye West, Borat said it’s not fair because Kazakhstan is the first nation to crush Jews. Stop stealing our hobby, he told the crowd. Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even change his name to Kazakhstan-Ye West. But we said no. He too is anti-Semitic even for us.

Borat then moved on to the real reason he was at the Kennedy Center Honors to congratulate the Irish rock band by the name of Me Too. As Bono and The Edge laughed in the audience, Borat said: I have a message for you from my premiere, it just came out of the fax.

After reading a Kazakh-language message, he explained: It means: Please remove your miserable album from my new iPhone 6.

He continued: Your group fights oppression all over the world, stop it! Don’t come to Kazakhstan with your two good shoes or you will be placed on our new stretching machines and your bodies will move in mysterious ways.

Borat then launches into a version of U2s With Or Without You, describing it as evoking the difficult choice facing our beautiful planet, before picking up a keytar to perform an instrumental. Watch the full Borats appearance at the event above.

Speaking last year, Cohen said he thought Borat’s character would never return to screens in a feature film project after Borat After Moviefilm. I got Borat out because of Trump, he said in an interview with Variety.

There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the point of doing it again. So yes, he’s locked in the closet.

