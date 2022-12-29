Visit to Bima, President Jokowi hosted traditional Mbojo dance





SUARAKARYA.ID: As soon as he stepped off RI President Joko Widodo’s presidential plane, along with First Lady Hj Iriana Joko Widodo and entourage at Muhammad Sultan Salahudin Airport in Bima on Wednesday (12/28), residents of Bima, NTB were enthusiastically received. Indonesian President H. Joko Widodo’s working visit to Bima and Sumbawa was greeted with the Wura Bongi Monca dance, which is a traditional dance of the Mbojo tribe community to welcome the honored guests. The arrival of Indonesia’s number one person to Sumbawa Island was welcomed by NTB Governor H Harun Alrasyid, Danrem 162/WB along with Regent Chief Bima Hj Indah Damayanti and TP PKK Chief NTB Hj Niken Saptarini Widyawati. President Jokowi’s working visit to Bima was his working visit to review and inaugurate the Permanent Shelter (Huntap) constructed by the PUPR Ministry in Tambe Village, Bolo District, Bima, which was affected by the floods of 2021. Read also: plh. Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul accompanying the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Subang On Thursday morning (29/12), President Jokowi, Governor of NTB, Minister of PUPR and other officials will directly inspect 185 type 36 dwellings built on 3.5 ha of land owned by the regional government, using technology Simple Healthy Instant House (RISHA). ). Also read: Not seen during President Jokowi’s visit to Solo, here is the explanation of the vice-mayor of Solo After that, Governor Bang Zul will also accompany the president to review the use of Sila Market in Bolo Subdistrict, the construction of which is funded by the Ministry of Commerce (Ministry of Commerce). After inaugurating Huntap, President Joko Widodo and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadi Muljono and Governor Zul immediately left for Sumbawa Regency to inaugurate Beringin Sila Dam, which is one of six dams in the National Strategic Project (PSN) under construction at NTB. *** Editor: Dwi Putro Agus Asianto Key words











