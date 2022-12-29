PTI government negotiated relocation of Pakistani Taliban with Kabul: Imran Khan





PTI President Imran Khan speaks with international media on December 28, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said his government had negotiated with the Afghan Taliban government to resettle some 40,000 Pakistani Taliban, including 5,000 to 10 000 militants, but the new government did not pay much attention to this issue and the country is now facing terrorism, reports Geo News.

He said so in his extensive interaction with the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), Diwaniyya, via video link as he spoke with scholars, academicians, policy makers and students from Turkey. and from abroad.

He said that the Pakistani Taliban, who had fought the Americans and were mostly Pahstuns from the tribal areas of Pakistan, were asked by the Afghan Taliban (when they took over Kabul) to return to Pakistan, and added that his government had entered into negotiations. with Kabul for their resettlement.

So unfortunately when my government left I was taken out of the ballroom the new setup and the military establishment didn’t pay enough attention to what was happening with the arrival of the Taliban resettlement we have so had this wave of terrorism that happened. .. which needs to be addressed, Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan said Pakistan’s foreign policy was falling short. He said we continue to fight other wars for money. He said one should observe the difference between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani Taliban.

He was addressing the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), Diwaniyya, via video link as he spoke with scholars, academicians, policy makers and students from Turkey and abroad. He said that the current government unfortunately does not pay attention to Afghan politics. He said his government was sacked soon after the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan, which led to the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has claimed that the Pakistani nation is suffering from the consequences of the regime change operation, which toppled him from power.

The Mossadegh regime in Iran was overthrown by the CIA. The same procedure was also adopted to overthrow my government, the former prime minister said, referring to his removal from power in April this year. He said the nation of Pakistan was suffering the consequences of the regime change operation. He added that the Iranian nation has not compromised its sovereignty either.

Imran Khan said that the leaders of Muslim countries should be united for the sake of the Muslim Ummah. He said that the problem lies in self-interests and the rulers don’t care about the opinion of the people.

He also mentioned that they spoke to the world about the atrocities committed by Indians in occupied Kashmir during his tenure and raised their voices for the oppressed people of Kashmir in all international forums. He said that despite the atrocities committed by Indians, Kashmiris were standing up for their rights. He urged the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to raise its voice on injustice against Muslim countries.

Imran Khan felt that India will have no choice but to give rights to Kashmiris soon. He mentioned that political problems are always solved through dialogue and that a nuclear war will amount to a suicide bombing against the whole world. He said Pakistan’s nuclear assets are for the protection of its people. He said that India, which has fought three wars with Pakistan, is much more powerful than us, but nuclear weapons have stopped any mishaps.

Pakistan’s nuclear weapons must prevent India from any adventure. Since Pakistan became a nuclear power, there has been no war with India, he said. The former prime minister said Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue was very clear. He said the dispute between the two nuclear powers over Kashmir is a huge misfortune. Modi escalated the conflict by changing the status of Kashmir. Imran Khan said he does not believe in nuclear weapons and military solutions.

He mentioned that Pakistan has deep relations with Turkey. He said they wanted trade relations with Istanbul and that there was huge trade potential and both countries could benefit from it.

He said that after the September 11 attacks, Muslims were presented to the world as extremists and all Muslim countries suffered greatly after the incident. He said there was no international media to represent Muslims, adding that the media played an important role in shaping public spirit around the world.

