January 6 transcripts: Donald Trump Jr. urged Meadows to get his dad to ‘condemn this shit’





The Jan. 6 select committee released testimony from Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle in its latest batch of transcripts released Thursday morning.

Former President Donald Trump’s son and his fiancée were asked about the riot at the United States Capitol in 2021. They held high profile advisory roles for the former president and were active during the election campaign . Interviews took place in April and May 2022.

HOUSE SERGENT-AT-ARMS CLAIMS JAN. 6 LAW ENFORCEMENT’S RESPONSE WOULD HAVE BEEN DIFFERENT IF THE RIOTERS WERE BLACK

According to the transcript, Trump Jr. contacted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to get the president to “condemn this shit” around 3 p.m., when the riot was close to its worst. When asked why he didn’t contact the elder Trump directly, he said it was because his dad “doesn’t text.”

Trump Jr. said he wasn’t sure the crowd was entirely supportive of the president and that he wouldn’t be surprised if there were “agitators” in the crowd.

“I had watched, you know, the violence over the previous 18 months all over the country, all these things being done on the other side,” he said, likely referring to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in violence in some cities in the spring of 2020. “So it wouldn’t surprise me if there were people in this group operating as agitators, you know, et cetera. You know, again, when you’ve been through what I’ve been through, you can be cynical about some of these things.”

Guilfoyle’s 320-page testimony is one of the longest sessions the committee has released. In it, she said she never sought her $60,000 fee for speaking at the “Save America” ​​rally that preceded the riot, but the fee was customary for events she associated with Turning Point Action. She added that the mood in Trump’s orbit was tense and the accusations were flying in the aftermath of Jan. 6, making it all sound like the movie Mean Girls.

“Think of it like, you know, turf wars and two girls fighting over who’s running this. I’m running this. So here’s the list. I bet you leaked the list. You did this and this,” she said. “And it just wasn’t pleasant for anyone.”

In texts released Tuesday, Guilfoyle told Trump campaign aide Caroline Wren in a text message, you’ll pay us, that’s the deal, so don’t even think about it. You will send the funds as promised, about his fee for three to four minutes while speaking at the rally.

Trump Jr. offered his testimony to the committee voluntarily, while Guilfoyle did so under a subpoena. She initially offered testimony voluntarily until her lawyers ended the interview due to their dissatisfaction with the format. The subpoena compelled the rest of his testimony two months later.

The committee released its final report last week after 18 months of investigation.

