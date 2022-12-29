Inaugurating Banyan Sila Dam, President expects NTB agricultural productivity to increase





West Nusa Tenggara, Merdeka News Online — President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated Banyan Sila Dam which is located in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Banyan Sila Dam is the fourth dam in the NTB province which was inaugurated by President Jokowi. In West Nusa Tenggara province there are six dams, of which we have inaugurated three, this is the fourth, there are two more which we will complete next year, God willing, said the president in his speech at the inauguration of the Beringin Sila Dam. The President explained that the government used a budget of IDR 1.720 billion for the construction of the dam with an inundation area of ​​up to 126 hectares. For this reason, the President hopes that the presence of the dam can increase regional agricultural productivity, especially in the regency of Sumbawa. We hope that in Sumbawa Regency, especially those where it was previously possible to harvest once, farmers will be able to harvest two or three times. “Our hope is that the agricultural productivity in Nusa Tenggara (West) province can increase significantly because this (built) dam has spent a large part of the budget,” he added. In addition, the President hopes that the dam, which has an irrigation function covering an area of ​​3,500 hectares, can bring benefits to the community, the regional government and the country, including increasing national food security. There is therefore a return to the community, to the province, and also to the country, in particular for our water security and our food security, he continued. On another occasion, the Director General of Water Resources of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Jarot Widyoko, hopes that a number of benefits of the Beringin Sila Dam can be directly felt by both the community and the agricultural sector. . Not only as an irrigation function, the dam also has a function for raw water, tourist destinations and flood reduction. The flood retention or reduction is about 32.75% where we were saying earlier that point is in the middle so that previously about 832 hectares of area was affected by flooding, now there is still more or less 500 (hectares), said Jarot. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, NTB Governor Zulkieflimansyah and Regent of Sumbawa Mahmud Abdullah. Publisher: Iding Post views: 72

