Inaugurating the Banyan Sila dam, Jokowi aims to double the harvest





President Joko Widodo inaugurated today, Thursday (29/12), Beringin Sila Dam in West Nusa Tenggara. This dam is the fourth in the neighboring province of Bali and the 35th in Indonesia. Jokowi hopes that the inauguration of the Sila dam can more than double agricultural productivity. The President noted that the Banyan Sila Dam can provide irrigation for an area of ​​3,400 hectares. This means that the Banyan Sila Dam can increase the agricultural area by up to 1,100 hectares from the existing 2,400 hectares of land. “Our hope is that the agricultural productivity in Nusa Tenggara can increase significantly because this dam consumes a large budget. Thus, the return belongs to the community, the province and the country,” President Jokowi said Thursday through the official channel of the presidential secretariat (29/12). The construction of the Sila Dam spent a budget of up to IDR 1.7 trillion. The total area of ​​flooded water resulting from the construction of the dam reaches 126 hectares. President Widodo said the total number of new dams built in West Nusa Tenggara during his administration was six units. Meanwhile, the two dams currently under construction are Tiu Suntuk Dam and Meninting Dam. Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Jarot Widyoko, said the Banyan Sila dam could increase the planting index in Sumbawa regency by 130% to 280%. This means that land productivity in Sumbawa can increase up to 2.8 times per year. Apart from agriculture, Jarot said the Sila Beringin Dam was designed to increase the raw water supply in Sumbawa from 40 liters per second (lpd) to 76 lpd. According to him, the raw water from the Sila Beringin dam can now be consumed by the inhabitants of Sumbawa. “Currently it was also built for water treatment, so today the raw water distribution was done, it was distributed by the local PDAM to the community,” Jarot said. Additionally, Jarot said the Beringin Sila dam could reduce flood potential in Sumbawa. This is because the position of Banyan Sila Dam is in the middle of the Utan River. According to him, the dam can reduce flood potential by about 32.75%. In this way, the total area flooded with water during floods can be reduced from 832 hectares to around 500 hectares. “We hope the Banyan Sila Dam will be helpful in terms of flood control,” Jarot said. Currently, four dams are operating on Sumbawa Island, namely Tanju Dam, Mila Dam, Bintang Bano Dam and Sila Banyan Dam. In total, there will be 61 new dams across the country during the 10 years of Joko Widodo’s administration. However, the target for constructing these dams has fallen from the original target of 75 dams. The 61 dams will increase surface water storage volume by 3.7 billion cubic meters. The resulting water storage has the potential to deliver raw water up to 52.27 lpd.

Journalist: Andi M. Arief

