Erdogan distributes retirement gift to millions of Turks





ESix months away from parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, under the pressure of high inflation figures and weak polls, is allowing millions of workers to take early retirement. About 2.3 million workers could take immediate early retirement, regardless of their age. Prerequisites for this are employment subject to social security contributions for 20 to 25 years and starting work before September 1999, when the pension rules were changed. According to Turkish media, after Erdogan’s announcement, long queues formed outside the social security office on Thursday because thousands of citizens wanted to use the new rule. Until now, the retirement age is 58 for women and 60 for men. There are currently 13.9 million pensioners in Turkey. While Erdogan would not quantify the additional costs, the agencies quote government circles as saying the project will cost around 250 billion lira (12.5 billion euros) in the first year. This amount is expected to increase in the coming years as the number of workers benefiting from the scheme is expected to reach five million. In addition, a set of aids is also provided for employers who must pay severance pay to the employees concerned. Turkey’s state budget for the new year 2023 so far foresees spending of 4.47 trillion lira (224 billion euros). The national debt is relatively low, at around 40% of gross domestic product. Also increase the minimum wage Erdogan said his government was trying to mitigate the consequences of the economic and financial crisis for citizens. By raising the minimum wage, public wages and pensions, it has shown that it is on the side of the workers. And we will continue to do so, Erdogan said. Just last week he announced he would raise the minimum wage by 55% to 8,500 from 5,500 lira (431 euros) at the start of January. Around 40% of employees in Turkey are paid according to the national minimum wage. As with the two previous increases, those for retirees and civil servants should follow. Erdogan is reacting to runaway 85% inflation, with food and housing prices rising more than double in a year, according to official data. In December, it should fall due to the statistical base effect after the sharp rise at the end of 2021 and the drop in energy prices around the world. Economists, but also organizations like the OECD, also consider that artisanal errors are the cause of the continuous depreciation of the national pound and the skyrocketing rate of devaluation of the currency. intervention at the central bank Because the president of the state forbade the central bank to fight inflation with high interest rates. Instead, he forced them to lower the key interest rate to 9%, which corresponds to a real interest rate of minus 76%. He wants to use cheap money to stimulate the export industry and fuel growth, which is partly successful. However, growth forces have slowed noticeably of late. The OECD expects gross domestic product to grow by 3% in 2023 after 5.3% this year. The risks are high and expected to increase, according to its latest economic report on Turkey. Among other things, he says: Further significant increases in the minimum wage could also trigger additional pressure on wages and prices. A negative confidence shock due to growing macroeconomic imbalances could lead to a chaotic adjustment process, which in turn could trigger further depreciation of the lira and a surge in inflation. To avoid this, structural reforms and a higher key interest rate are necessary. Government assistance should be temporary and targeted to the most vulnerable to contain fiscal costs.

