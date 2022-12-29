Donald Trump Jr. doubted 2020 election results because he’s a ‘pretty fat cynic’





Donald Trump Jr. gave the Jan. 6 committee little new information, but spoke about his own thinking. He said he was not swayed by Attorney General Bill Barr saying there was no widespread fraud in 2020. He said he had become a “pretty big cynic” about of “these processes and institutions”. Loading Something is loading.

When Donald Trump Jr. spoke with the Jan. 6 committee in May 2022, he offered few new details about the events following the 2020 election that led to the assault on the Capitol.

But a transcript of his interview, which was released by the committee on Thursday, offered a window of sorts into Trump Jr.’s thinking during that time, when he was acting as his father’s campaign surrogate.

Investigators asked Trump about assessments made by Attorney General Bill Barr at the end of 2020, both publicly and privately, that there was no widespread fraud in the election, and whether those assessments led him to “make sure the people in the campaign were checking out these allegations of voter fraud.”

“No, it’s not,” Trump told committee investigators. “I’ve become a pretty big cynic in most of these processes and institutions. So, you know, again, that’s just a learned response, unfortunately.”

He spoke of “Russia, Russia, Russia stuff for the past few years,” an apparent reference to investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign. Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian agent during the campaign, although a final report released by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence of a larger criminal conspiracy.

The committee also asked him about the text messages he exchanged with Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, on Jan. 6 amid the riot on Capitol Hill.

Even though he told Meadows that his dad should “condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump also texted Meadows that he was “not convinced they were Trump supporters either. “, referring to the rioters.

Explaining this view, Trump referenced other violent protests that had taken place in 2020, many of which were in favor of racial justice.

“I had watched, you know, the violence for the previous 18 months all over the country, all these things done by the other side,” he said. “So it wouldn’t surprise me if there were people in this group operating as agitators.”

“You know, again, when you’ve been through what I’ve been through, you can be cynical about some of these things,” he added.

The claim that left-wing agitators had infiltrated a crowd of the president’s supporters was floated immediately after the riot, including by the president himself and Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

“It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told Trump in a phone call days after the attack. .

