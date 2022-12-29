op-ed – Looking back: A year of uncertainty in Pakistan





A year of uncertainty in Pakistan

Disruptions Galore

Source: The Telegraph

Mehmal Sarfraz | Posted on 29.12.22, 05:12 AM

In 2022, Pakistan has seen the political system take so many somersaults that it becomes hard to keep track. But here is a recap of some of the significant incidents that have taken place this year that have shaped the country’s politics and led to further political and economic uncertainty.

Last year, the buzz was about a censorship move against Imran Khan. It finally came to fruition in March, when it was tabled. Imran Khan then spread a false narrative that there was a foreign plot to overthrow his government and that the United States of America was behind it. After much delay and efforts to stop the no-confidence movement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs Vice President Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence vote citing Article 5 of the Constitution. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. After the dissolution of the National Assembly, the case went to the Supreme Court, which declared null and void the judgment of the vice-presidents. Eventually the vote took place in April and after a long day of delay, Imran Khan was unable to secure the votes needed to save his government.

After a successful no-confidence vote, Shehbaz Sharif was elected Pakistan’s new prime minister in April with the support of the Pakistan People’s Party and several others who make up the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which is now the ruling coalition. Since Sharif came to power, Pakistani politics has seen many twists and turns. From political musical chairs in Punjab, the country’s largest province, to partial polls in that province, from the attempted assassination of Imran Khan to the appointment of the new army chief, from the planned dissolution of two provincial assemblies to the alleged audio leaks, there’s hardly a day that doesn’t see a new political conundrum staring us in the face.

Since PTI Usman Buzdar resigned as Punjab Chief Minister at the end of March so that PTI ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) could be the party’s joint ministerial candidate, we saw Hamza Shehbaz, the Prime Minister’s son, become Chief Minister and later Elahi becoming Chief Minister following a court ruling. A Netflix series can be made about the drama that unfolded whenever there was an election for the Chief Minister of Punjab. As if that were not enough, Imran Khan announced that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be dissolved on December 23. In a bid to stop this in Punjab, the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Elahi. The Governor also asked the Chief Minister to proceed with a vote of confidence at short notice. The Punjab governor slammed the chief minister for failing to take the vote of confidence, a matter that was due to go to court, which reinstated Elahi. However, this was done with a caveat. Elahi had to pledge not to dissolve the Punjab assembly until at least January 11, when the next hearing is due to take place. Because the Punjab assembly cannot be dissolved, the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has also been suspended. It was reported that Elahi tried to convince Imran Khan not to dissolve the assemblies until at least March, but Khan went ahead and announced that the dissolution would take place on December 23. In the same address where he made the announcement and asked top Punjab ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand by him, Khan also criticized former army chief General Qamar Bajwa. This led Elahi to give a scathing interview in which he said that if anyone from the PTI criticizes Bajwa again, he would be the first to defend the former army chief. Elahi said General Bajwa was a benefactor of the PTI and should not be forgotten. From pre-election rigging to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharifs to cases favoring Khan to convince friendly countries to donate money to Pakistan, numerous media reports have appeared in the media describing how the former leader of the army and the old establishment paved the way to bring Imran Khan to power in 2018. It should be noted that Elahis’ son Moonis had recently revealed that the decision to join the PTI after almost a deal reached with the PDM can be attributed to General Bajwa asking the PML (Q) to side with the PTI. For those unfamiliar with the background, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the PPP had reached an agreement with Elahi that he would be their joint candidate for chief minister in Punjab if the PML-Q joined the PDM. against the PTI. It was reported that the deal was sealed. But suddenly, Elahi had joined the ranks of the PTI against the PDM. This led to a public rift between Elahi and his cousin, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, which was unthinkable in Pakistani politics for decades. Now the two Chaudhrys are on different sides, Elahi is with the PTI and Shujaat with the PDM.

Now that the PTI’s nuclear option of dissolving two provincial governments in order to force a snap election has been shelved, many observers say the election will likely take place in time. The PDM government is in no mood to hold snap elections as Pakistan’s economy is facing a crisis. However, there is speculation that there may be no elections and that an interim setup will be in place for longer than the constitutionally mandated three months. This theory is not new. Some political observers have suggested that there has always been a backup plan of setting up an interim technocratic setup for a year or more before elections are held. Now there are reports that a decision has been made to implement this plan.

Whether or not it will materialize cannot be said for certain given the political uncertainty hanging over our heads. The year 2023 will see more, not less, uncertainty given all the speculation.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore; [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/looking-back-a-year-of-uncertainty-in-pakistan/cid/1906531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos