



The media world has started talking about a new online software robot, capable of writing essays that seem too human. Powered by a highly intelligent artificial intelligence, Chatbot GPT (available for free online) supposedly threatens to put writers out of business. Or so it is said.

Barry Golson [ Barry Golson ]

I thought about trying it. I typed, Write a hypothetical debate between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in Shakespearean verse. Here is what appeared, verbatim, in less than ten seconds:

Donald Trump:

O just and noble Ron DeSantis, I protest

Your policies and actions, they don’t impress.

Your school reopening plan is not enough,

For the safety of our children, we have to think twice.

Ron DeSantis:

But good and noble Trump, I have to disagree,

For the good of our economy, we have to leave the schools alone.

Science, it supports my position,

And the children, they will have a chance.

Asset:

Yet I stand firm in my belief,

That the safety of our children should not be fleeting.

We must prioritize their well-being above all,

Before risking their health and their future, let’s stand up.

DeSantis:

But good and noble Trump, don’t forget,

That education is a right, and we must not let

This pandemic prevails, for the good of our youth,

We have to find a way to balance safety and truth.

OK so far, but I asked Chatbot GPT to reframe the debate along more realistic lines, in terms that both men could use. The robot refused. He wasn’t programmed for sarcasm or insult, he informed me.

Ah! A job for a professional (human) writer, I decided. I picked up where the bot left off, with a stronger story arc. Let the (human) readers decide which best reflects reality:

Asset:

Still, just Ron, it depends on what is taught.

Forsooth, I believe that education is not

It’s a big deal, not all that fucked up,

Because I love the ignorant and they love me!

DeSantis:

Ah, good Trump, despite your joking and noble air,

It is said that you have never read a single book,

Indeed, you can’t last beyond a tweet,

(Or any other rose that smells just as good.)

Asset:

Feh, I have enough knowledge for everyone!

It takes more than school to grow a pair,

What is a child’s in-person learning for?

As proof, here are my sons: did they need Yale?

DeSantis:

Alas, poor Donald, many years before you fell,

I taught my toddlers to build the wall,

I now believe it’s time for a whole new saga,

While of course clinging to MAGA!

Asset:

Never mind, Ron, in your governors’ house!

Spend your days with Hayes

Would I compare you to a moralizing toad?

Little Ron can dream of Mar A Lago, so classy,

But he belongs to a Winnebago in Tallahassee!

DeSantis:

O Trump, why are you such a jerk?

Can’t you see that I have the courage of youth,

You must know what will happen:

I’ll mop the floor with your sad carcass!

Asset:

Ron, I say this while my palm trees are shining,

Friends, compatriots, Russia, are you listening?

If a patriotic insurrection comes, you, Ron.

Seek protection from my troops of… Qanon!

And so on.

Decide now, good readers. If the vote is against me, I will hand over my work as an essayist to the nearest bot. You can count on it!

Guest columnist Barry Golson covers Tampa Bay’s senior scene. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Playboy, Forbes and AARP. He is the author of Gringos in Paradise (Scribner). He can be contacted at [email protected]

