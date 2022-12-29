Opulent curtains and velvet sofas: Inside Sunak’s apartment 10 makeover







The transformation saw a very tired decor purged from the flat (Picture: Simon Walker) Velvet sofas, opulent curtains and cushions described as individual works of art are just some of the new additions to No 10 Downing Street. Millionaire Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, spared no expense when they received the keys to their new home. They commissioned a massive apartment makeover and added flourishes that wouldn’t be out of place in a mansion, or even a museum. Mr. and Mrs. Sunak are the wealthiest occupants of Number 10. It is from the vast offices of the Houses that the Prime Minister decides how best to tackle the biggest issues facing the nation, such as the cost of living crisis. Mr Sunak and his family had moved into the flat when Mr Sunak was Chancellor, with Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie next door at No 11. John Challis, the upholsterer hired to complete the home’s remodel, said the very tired decor had been removed. He told society magazine Tatler: We made long, fully lined curtains for the five windows overlooking the garden, hand-pleated and held back with heavy matching tassels in red, gold and ivory damask. The Sunak family were pictured making pancakes at home on their official 2022 Christmas card (Picture: No 10 Downing Street/BEEM)

Akshata Murty was an integral part of the No 10 revamp (Picture: Steve Back) The ornate cornice was hand gilded, as it would have been originally, and a rug was commissioned to nearly fill the room. Akshata was very involved and eager to see how things are done. She’s also not afraid to get stuck in and help out. Window seats were added to the bedrooms and throw pillows became a work of art amid the transformation he added. The furniture previously in place would have been installed for the family of former Chancellor George Osborne.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty oversaw the costs of the renovation (Picture: EPA)

That was not the case for Boris Johnson (Picture: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing St) Mr Sunak paid for the redesign of the Downing Street house. This was in stark contrast to Boris Johnson, who was investigated due to renovations to his Downing Street home during his tenure. The redevelopment, carried out by designer Lulu Lytle, was paid for by Lord Brownlow, a wealthy Tory donor. A leaked copy of an estimate for the renovations had even been leaked amid the scandal. More: Boris Johnson

Mr Challiss' comments on the refurbishment of 10 Downing Street precede a full profile of Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, appeared in the February edition of Tatler.

