Reviews | Personal stories of coming out

For the editor:
Re My Christmas Gift to Myself: Pride, by Charles M. Blow (column, December 26):
Mr. Blows’ passionate and deeply personal chronicle of how he introduced his family to his male lover is timeless in its significance.
It echoed a liberating drama I experienced 50 years ago when I made my gay announcement during an appearance on a national television show, The David Susskind Show. I wanted to choreograph coming out as a positive event in my life.
Coming out is not a single act, done and finished. New people, new experiences, new jobs, new places, and you repeat the act of enlightenment again and again. Sometimes the judgments are harsh, but presenting it as a loving and positive experience, as Mr. Blow so eloquently did, is part of lifelong learning in America.
Her chronicle will provide a map for others, paving a path that will enrich all those touched by the truth.
David Rothenberg
New York
For the editor:
Charles Blow made me cry today, as he often does. Much of his experience is not the same as mine, as an older Jewish man from New York.
But he reminded me of a similar experience I had. When I came out as gay to my brother over 40 years ago, he asked me: why are you telling me? Do you expect me to be surprised? I’m not. Do you expect me to treat you differently? I will not do it. You are still my brother and I love you.
My brother and I have been talking about this exchange ever since, and I love telling others about it.
Mr. Blows’ family loves him and welcomes his partner. Love is love, and we are all stronger for it.
Jeffrey Forman
miami beach
For the editor:
Mr. Blow, this column is one of your most poignant to date. I cried reading your story because it mirrors mine in so many ways.
I, too, come from a family that loves me fiercely but took a long time (years, in fact) to understand and integrate my homosexuality. We spent years not talking to each other, which, on reflection today, still breaks my heart.
This year, many years later, I celebrated my nephews’ wedding and then Thanksgiving in California with my two sisters. It was a celebration of family love. It’s all the more moving because 35 years ago, my way of life would have been considered a negative influence in front of my nieces and my nephew. Now they celebrate me and my husband without an ounce of reserve.
i’m so proud of them for getting rid of their prejudices, deeply rooted in religion, and going beyond what they were told to believe. They are proof that people can change.
Coming out when I was 18 in 1974 was tough, but I never looked back. We must live our truth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if I hadn’t come out in the mid-1970s. I’m extremely grateful to that headstrong young man who said, fuck, I am who I am.
David Winters
Geneva
Blatant Lies of George Santos: Following Trump’s Lead
For the editor:
Re Republican Leaders Are Silent on Future Colleagues Lies (news article, December 28):
It’s certainly no mystery why Republican leaders are silent on the lies of George Santos. Lying seems to be the order of the day.
More than 70 million people have voted to re-elect President Donald Trump after witnessing four years of documented lies by him and his spokespersons, which were amplified by the nation’s most popular cable network.
It’s no wonder Mr. Santos might believe everyone is doing it, and while reprehensible, there seem to be no repercussions for even the most egregious liars.
Roy Goldman
Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Xi Jinpings Covid Failure
For the editor:
Re Chinas Hospitals in Tragic Battle as Covid Spreads (front page, December 28):
The news from China is dire: some of its hospitals are on the brink of collapse due to a wave of Covid-19 patients, the endemic infection of medical staff and an insufficient supply of oxygen. and other life-saving treatments. This, in part, because President Xi Jinping rejected superior Western vaccines and gambled on his zero Covid strategy. China’s desperation may escalate into a tsunami.
Mr. Xi came to power in November 2012, determined to eradicate corruption and poverty, bring the Chinese economy to a position of global dominance and surpass the power of the United States. Mr. Xi has demonstrated at least two other interrelated obsessions: crushing the aspirations and spirit of the oppressed Uyghur population in response to the violent unrest of 2013 and 2014, and avoiding the loss of control of any territory.
Mr. Xi may have already sealed his own tragic fate. Even before this crisis, his crackdowns not only made him a pariah for those who care about human rights, they also stifled Chinese innovators and tech companies, and prompted companies like Apple to scramble. to develop manufacturing capabilities in other countries.
Mr. Xi’s breathtaking hubris, it turns out, has an element of Shakespearian tragedy: The spark that ignited the flame of the recent popular uprising that forced him to abandon his Covid strategy was a fire that ignited killed Uyghurs who could not escape death due to blockages.
Marc Keller
Portland, Oregon.
Don’t change the tax rules for digital payments
For the editor:
Re IRS Delays Reporting Rule for Users of Apps Like Zelle (news article, December 24):
Many thanks to those who asked the IRS to reconsider the blunt instrument it devised to collect taxes from sellers using third-party platforms. It would have caught up with many old people like me just trying to clean the house and sell old work clothes. Got receipts from over 20 years ago to show I didn’t make a profit on this thing? Are they kidding? What about the $600 reporting threshold? Is this another indication that they are not from the real world?
Can’t smart IT or AI professionals find a way to tell people who are just trying to clean up old things from people who actually live off a specific job or asset? rental?
And really, why go after low-income people in the first place, when they’re just trying to sustain it with a small amount of extra income in gig work? The IRS gave a pass to a certain millionaire who should were audited during the first two years of his mandate.
Even better would be to make the old threshold permanent, or at least make it more accommodating. Even $10,000, down from the current $20,000 threshold, would give enough room to accommodate most seniors, I think.
Jan Owens
Mount Pleasant, Wis.
Ability language
For the editor:
I found John McWhorters When a Racist Joke Does Not Merit Cancellation (Opinion, nytimes.com, December 20) to be a refreshing read in our current cultural climate when so many focus exclusively on impact and allow no consideration of a person’s intention.
Ironically, in this thoughtful and forgiving article on language choices and mistakes, Mr. McWhorter uses the words lame and dumb, words seen by many as capable and offensive.
Let’s take Mr. McWhorter’s advice. Rather than cancel it and close its thought-provoking and insightful written commentary on the tongue, let’s forgive him and assume he never got the memo. Were all learning.
Jeannie Gainsburg
Rochester, NY
