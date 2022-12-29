Reviews | Personal stories of coming out

For the editor:

Re Chinas Hospitals in Tragic Battle as Covid Spreads (front page, December 28):

The news from China is dire: some of its hospitals are on the brink of collapse due to a wave of Covid-19 patients, the endemic infection of medical staff and an insufficient supply of oxygen. and other life-saving treatments. This, in part, because President Xi Jinping rejected superior Western vaccines and gambled on his zero Covid strategy. China’s desperation may escalate into a tsunami.

Mr. Xi came to power in November 2012, determined to eradicate corruption and poverty, bring the Chinese economy to a position of global dominance and surpass the power of the United States. Mr. Xi has demonstrated at least two other interrelated obsessions: crushing the aspirations and spirit of the oppressed Uyghur population in response to the violent unrest of 2013 and 2014, and avoiding the loss of control of any territory.

Mr. Xi may have already sealed his own tragic fate. Even before this crisis, his crackdowns not only made him a pariah for those who care about human rights, they also stifled Chinese innovators and tech companies, and prompted companies like Apple to scramble. to develop manufacturing capabilities in other countries.

Mr. Xi’s breathtaking hubris, it turns out, has an element of Shakespearian tragedy: The spark that ignited the flame of the recent popular uprising that forced him to abandon his Covid strategy was a fire that ignited killed Uyghurs who could not escape death due to blockages.

Marc Keller

Portland, Oregon.

Don’t change the tax rules for digital payments

For the editor:

Re IRS Delays Reporting Rule for Users of Apps Like Zelle (news article, December 24):

Many thanks to those who asked the IRS to reconsider the blunt instrument it devised to collect taxes from sellers using third-party platforms. It would have caught up with many old people like me just trying to clean the house and sell old work clothes. Got receipts from over 20 years ago to show I didn’t make a profit on this thing? Are they kidding? What about the $600 reporting threshold? Is this another indication that they are not from the real world?

Can’t smart IT or AI professionals find a way to tell people who are just trying to clean up old things from people who actually live off a specific job or asset? rental?