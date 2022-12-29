Melania Trump was ‘upset’ with top White House aides: Grisham





Former first lady Melania Trump was suspicious of most of her husband’s inner circle before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill and was downright angry with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to the former’s testimony. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released Thursday.

Melania Trump was “suspicious” of White House legal advisers – including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis – who were leading efforts to overturn the election, Grisham said in newly released transcripts of her May depositions with the House committee investigating Jan. 1. 6.

And she added that those apprehensions extended to former President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., and his wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, the president’s adviser, telling the panel that Melania Trump “never believed they were doing things in the best interests of their – Don Jr’s”. dad.”

But the first lady was “very angry” with Meadows, both for her treatment of Grisham and for giving access to “people who were possibly harmful to the president, giving him bad advice,” according to Grisham.

“And Mrs. Trump never liked it when people told Trump what he wanted to hear rather than the truth or the reality of the situation, and she felt that Meadows was just playing into her hand,” he said. she adds.

Grisham was among several members of the Trump administration who met with the January 6 committee on several occasions during its investigation.

Grisham also revealed that Trump and Meadows wanted to fire White House usher Timothy Harleth for being ‘disloyal’ by secretly helping President Biden’s transition to the White House, but Melania Trump successfully urged them to. not to because there were only three weeks left until the inauguration, according to the interview.

Grisham said she also reached out to incoming first lady Jill Biden’s staff to offer her help with the transition.

Grisham’s account also detailed her frustrations with Melania Trump during the Capitol insurrection, saying she was “disappointed” in how Melania Trump did not respond to the violent riots on Capitol Hill.

“She had started, in my opinion, drinking someone’s Kool-Aid that maybe this election was stolen,” Grisham said.

As Grisham watched the violence unfold on Capitol Hill, she said Melania Trump was busy with “a big photo op” with a new carpet in the White House residence.

Grisham texted the first lady asking if she wanted to tweet that ‘there was no room for anarchy and violence’ during the riots, but Mrs Trump declined without an explanation – at this time There, Grisham said she decided to quit.

“I just – I mean, I was kind of like just f – you. I mean, I’m sorry for the transcriber. But I was so, so disappointed in her,” she said. “I was more disappointed in her than I had ever been because she had the chance to play a real leadership role. And I know for a fact that she was amazing at influencing her husband sometimes with that kind of stuff, You know.

