appoints senior primary officials, health minister calls for comprehensive health transformation – Healthy Country





Jakarta, December 29, 2022 Minister of Health Budi G. Sadikin inaugurated six senior pratama officials in the Ministry of Health on Thursday (29/12) at the office of the Ministry of Health. In his address, the Minister of Health called for the health transformation which is currently underway until 2024 as directed by President Joko Widodo. We still have a 3rd task on his part to transform the national health system so that we can improve our public health services, it is also to prepare the generations after us so that they can access much better health services. quality and be better prepared, said Health Minister Budi In particular for the primary agents of the General Inspectorate of the Environment, the Minister of Health advised to be able to anticipate and minimize the risks that could arise in the realization of the transformation of health. These risks which must be identified must be minimized even if they can be eliminated by his colleagues in the General Inspectorate, said the Minister of Health Particularly for key environmental managers in the port health office, the Minister of Health has called for quality improvements from resources to services by identifying gaps that need to be addressed. So that in the future, it is hoped that the quality of the port health office will be equivalent to the official quarantine in the best countries in the world. Particularly for those in charge of the health services environment, the Minister of Health indicated that the process of transformation of the reference health services that is currently underway can proceed as quickly and as well as possible. The Minister of Health demanded the same standards in terms of management style and ability to serve the community, so that later all Indonesians can truly be served in the country. So I ask you to run with me and take care of yourselves so that you stay healthy, said the Minister of Health The senior primary officials who were inaugurated today in the Ministry of Health are:

1. Heru Susanto, SE, SH, MH, CFE, CLA as Inspector I, General Inspectorate

2. Hendro Santoso, , S.Kp., M.Kep., Sp.Kom., QRMA as Inspector II, General Inspectorate

3.dr. prima Yosephine Berliana Yumiur Hutapea, MKM as Director of Immunization Management, Directorate General of Disease Prevention and Control

4. Heri Saputra, A, SKM, M.Kes., QRMA, CFrA, CRMO as Head of Tanjung Priok Class I Port Health Office, General Directorate of Disease Prevention and Control

5. Ahmad Hidayat, SKM, N.Epid, as Head of Batam Class I Port Health Office, General Directorate of Disease Prevention and Control

6. dr. Yuli Astuti Saripawan, M.Kes., as Director of Referral Health Services, Branch of Health Services This news was released by the Communication and Public Service Office of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. For more information, please contact the Department of Health Halo helpline number via the helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620, fax (021) 5223002, 52921669 and email address [email protected] go.id (NI). Head of the Communication and Public Service Office

dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, M. Epid

