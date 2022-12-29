Putin and Chinese Xi will speak on December 30

A new wave of Russian strikes pounded towns across Ukraine early on December 29, killing at least three people and leaving the western city of Lviv almost without power, but Ukraine’s military said it had managed to neutralize most missiles, avoiding much greater damage. .

Air raid alarms could be heard across the country, and presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that more than several waves of missiles were coming.

Three people were killed and six injured as a result of the attack, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy told Ukrainian television. He did not specify where people were injured and killed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were three victims, including a 14-year-old girl, in the Ukrainian capital and all had been hospitalized.

Klitschko warned of possible power cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.

Besides Kyiv, the wave of strikes also targeted Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port city of Odessa.

Most of Lviv, where Russian attacks are still rare, has been left without power, Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said many explosions occurred in the city. At least two people were killed around Kharkiv, local officials said, while authorities in other regions reported multiple casualties.

Power cuts have also been instituted in the Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in an effort to reduce potential damage to electrical infrastructure.

“The enemy is attacking Ukraine from different directions with air and sea cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships,” Ukraine’s air defense said on social media, calling the attack “massive”.

“According to preliminary data, a total of 69 missiles were launched. Fifty-four enemy cruise missiles were shot down,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhniy said.

During the night, Russian suicide drones targeted infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk regions, but most of them were shot down by the Ukrainian army, the General Staff said on December 29.

“Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure again, using 13 Iranian Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles in the attack. Ukrainian defense shot down 11 of these drones,” the General Staff said. general. said in his morning report.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops carried out dozens of strikes, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, the regional governor of the northeastern region, said on Telegram.

He said Russian forces fought in several communities, firing mortars, dropping explosives from a drone and shelling from a helicopter.

“In any case, there were no casualties,” Zhyvytskiy said.

Sumy borders three regions of Russia – Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod. The border regions of Ukraine are regularly bombed by Russia.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Moscow has denied a targeted attack on civilians despite evidence to the contrary.

WATCH: Despite constant shelling by Russian forces, a festive New Year tree has been erected in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, a hotly contested area in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Most of Bakhmut’s 70,000 pre-war inhabitants fled. Volunteers hope the New Year tree will be a sign of hope for those left behind in the beleaguered city.

Russian air defenses, meanwhile, shot down a drone near Engels air base deep in Russia, according to a regional governor. The air base is hundreds of kilometers from the front line in Ukraine. Russia says Ukraine has already tried to attack the base, which houses long-range strategic bombers.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, five drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the General Staff said.

Shelling on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhya overnight damaged power lines, a gas pipeline and houses.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Recent intense fighting in the Donbass region has seen no significant advances on either side as Russian forces attempt to continue their stalemate offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka regions of Donetsk.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC that the fighting in the east is at an impasse because neither Ukraine nor Russia can make any significant advances.

“The situation is just stuck,” Budanov said in an interview. “It’s not moving.”

WATCH: Ukrainian gunners have learned to be versatile in their adoption of artillery pieces sent by various countries offering their support. Effectively targeting Russian invaders in at least one instance means mastering old howitzers donated by Estonia.

The Russians keep hitting Bakhmut, but elsewhere they seem to be on the defensive.

The onset of the cold season has also slowed the pace of Ukraine’s ground operations on the 1,000 kilometer front line.

“We can’t defeat them in every direction. Neither can they,” Budanov told the BBC. “We look forward to new weapon supplies and the arrival of more advanced weapons.”

Budanov added that Russia had suffered very heavy losses, but that Ukrainian forces still lacked the resources to advance in multiple areas.

With reporting from Reuters, BBC, dpa and TASS